HPSA Opens $2,500 Scholarship for Under-Resourced Prehealth Students
Health Professional Student Association - Help build the next generation of healthcare professionals
New scholarship helps under-resourced prehealth students cover application costs. Up to four $2,500 awards available with applications open until Jan 30, 2026.
“Costs for the application process, and healthcare education in general, continue to be a burden on students,” said Laura Turner, Executive Director, HPSA. “With the new caps on federal student loans, money is top of mind for many students.”
The scholarship is designed to help defray the expenses of a professional school application for the following health professional careers:
Medicine (MD/DO)
Dentistry (DMD/DDS)
Optometry (OD)
Pharmacy (PharmD)
Podiatry (DPM)
Psychology (PsyD/PhD)
Veterinary Medicine (DVM)
Rehabilitation Sciences: Audiology/Speech Language Pathology (AuD/PhD), Occupational Therapy (OTD), Physical Therapy (DPT)
“Per our research in the 2025 Profile of the Admitted Applicant, students put between $166 and $1,181 on their credit cards to pay for the costs of the application process. These are expenses for things like test preparation and application fees, and are incurred before the student even receives an acceptance letter,” notes Emil Chuck, PhD, Director of Advising Services, HPSA.
HPSA encourages prehealth advisors, faculty mentors, and student organization leaders to share this opportunity with eligible students. For more information or to download shareable materials, visit https://www.studentdoctor.net/about-sdn/newsroom/2500-scholarship-for-pre-health-students-from-sdn/.
Eligible students can review requirements and submit applications at https://forms.gle/bYY1B9NYK1LqvSbr8. The application deadline is January 30, 2026. Finalists will be notified in February 2026, with scholarship recipients announced in April 2026.
