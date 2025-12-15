HPSA Opens $2,500 Scholarship for Under-Resourced Prehealth Students

Student Doctor Network (SDN) Logo

Student Doctor Network (SDN) logo

Health Professional Student Association - Help build the next generation of healthcare professionals

Against a dark blue background, hands celebrate with tossing graduation caps into the air. Along the right are two hearts that symbolize compassion and healing for a community.

Help us support future health professionals who impact communities

New scholarship helps under-resourced prehealth students cover application costs. Up to four $2,500 awards available with applications open until Jan 30, 2026.

Students put on average between $166 and $1,181 on their credit cards to pay for the costs of the application process.”
— Emil Chuck, PhD, Director of Advising Services
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the success of its inaugural prehealth scholarship, the Health Professional Student Association (HPSA) today announced the 2026 Student Doctor Network (SDN) Prehealth Scholarship. The program will award up to $10,000 to students from under-resourced backgrounds pursuing careers in healthcare. Students seeking admission to health professional schools in 2027 who graduated from high schools in medically underserved or healthcare shortage areas, or have received fee assistance, are encouraged to apply for the scholarship.

“Costs for the application process, and healthcare education in general, continue to be a burden on students,” said Laura Turner, Executive Director, HPSA. “With the new caps on federal student loans, money is top of mind for many students.”

The scholarship is designed to help defray the expenses of a professional school application for the following health professional careers:
Medicine (MD/DO)
Dentistry (DMD/DDS)
Optometry (OD)
Pharmacy (PharmD)
Podiatry (DPM)
Psychology (PsyD/PhD)
Veterinary Medicine (DVM)
Rehabilitation Sciences: Audiology/Speech Language Pathology (AuD/PhD), Occupational Therapy (OTD), Physical Therapy (DPT)

“Per our research in the 2025 Profile of the Admitted Applicant, students put between $166 and $1,181 on their credit cards to pay for the costs of the application process. These are expenses for things like test preparation and application fees, and are incurred before the student even receives an acceptance letter,” notes Emil Chuck, PhD, Director of Advising Services, HPSA.

HPSA encourages prehealth advisors, faculty mentors, and student organization leaders to share this opportunity with eligible students. For more information or to download shareable materials, visit https://www.studentdoctor.net/about-sdn/newsroom/2500-scholarship-for-pre-health-students-from-sdn/.

Eligible students can review requirements and submit applications at https://forms.gle/bYY1B9NYK1LqvSbr8. The application deadline is January 30, 2026. Finalists will be notified in February 2026, with scholarship recipients announced in April 2026.

Laura Turner
Health Professional Student Association
+1 808-256-1740
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HPSA Opens $2,500 Scholarship for Under-Resourced Prehealth Students

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Laura Turner
Health Professional Student Association
+1 808-256-1740
Company/Organization
Health Professional Student Association
16835 Algonquin Street #106, Health Professional Student Association
Huntington Beach, California, 92649
United States
+1 703-598-7195
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
HPSA Opens $2,500 Scholarship for Under-Resourced Prehealth Students
HPSA Launches SDN Review, Open-Access Journal on Health Professions Admissions
HPSA Report Reveals Factors that Support Applicant Success as Future Professionals
View All Stories From This Author