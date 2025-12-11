HPSA Launches SDN Review, Open-Access Journal on Health Professions Admissions

Health Professional Student Association - Help build the next generation of healthcare professionals Student Doctor Network (SDN) logo

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Professional Student Association ( HPSA ) today announced the launch of SDN Review, the first open-access, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to health professional school admissions research. The journal will publish weekly on the Student Doctor Network website, with Emil Chuck, PhD, Director of Advising Services at HPSA, serving as Editor-in-Chief.The editorial board includes professionals from advising services and healthcare who are interested in the health professional school admissions process.“The Student Doctor Network, published by HPSA, has been featuring articles regarding professional school admissions since 2007,” said Dr. Chuck. “HPSA also conducts multiple novel research surveys regarding the admissions experience and emerging trends, such as the growth of Generative AI. Our goal is to highlight this research in an area that often gets overlooked.”“HPSA grew out of the Coastal Research Group, a California-based nonprofit that supported research on primary health care access from 1983 to 2020,” said Laura Turner, Executive Director, HPSA. “ SDN Review is a natural extension of our history in academic research.”The journal will feature rigorous research alongside practical perspectives from advisors and students navigating the admissions process. Sections will include:ResearchPerspectivesEducation and TrainingHealth Systems and PolicyTechnology and InnovationEthics and HumanitiesStudent ContributionsAuthors who are interested in submitting articles to SDN Review may review editorial policies and make submissions here: https://www.studentdoctor.net/review/index.php/sdn-review/about/submissions

