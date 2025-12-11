HPSA Launches SDN Review, Open-Access Journal on Health Professions Admissions

Health Professional Student Association will publish journal weekly on the Student Doctor Network website

Our goal is to highlight this research in an area that often gets overlooked.”
— Emil Chuck, PhD
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Professional Student Association (HPSA) today announced the launch of SDN Review, the first open-access, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to health professional school admissions research. The journal will publish weekly on the Student Doctor Network website, with Emil Chuck, PhD, Director of Advising Services at HPSA, serving as Editor-in-Chief.

The editorial board includes professionals from advising services and healthcare who are interested in the health professional school admissions process.

“The Student Doctor Network, published by HPSA, has been featuring articles regarding professional school admissions since 2007,” said Dr. Chuck. “HPSA also conducts multiple novel research surveys regarding the admissions experience and emerging trends, such as the growth of Generative AI. Our goal is to highlight this research in an area that often gets overlooked.”

“HPSA grew out of the Coastal Research Group, a California-based nonprofit that supported research on primary health care access from 1983 to 2020,” said Laura Turner, Executive Director, HPSA. “SDN Review is a natural extension of our history in academic research.”

The journal will feature rigorous research alongside practical perspectives from advisors and students navigating the admissions process. Sections will include:

Research
Perspectives
Education and Training
Health Systems and Policy
Technology and Innovation
Ethics and Humanities
Student Contributions

Authors who are interested in submitting articles to SDN Review may review editorial policies and make submissions here: https://www.studentdoctor.net/review/index.php/sdn-review/about/submissions

HPSA Launches SDN Review, Open-Access Journal on Health Professions Admissions

