Alex Hemmat, Board Member and Strategic Director at Card One Introduces New Surcharging Technology

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Card One International (“ Card 1 ”), a national payment-technology company serving a broad network of U.S. merchants, today announced the release of a new surcharging capability within its processing platform. The enhancement allows eligible merchants to reduce credit card acceptance costs by applying a transparent surcharge to customers who choose to pay by credit card, where permitted by law.With payment-processing expenses rising across multiple industries, merchants are increasingly seeking technology that offers greater control over operating costs. Card 1’s new surcharging functionality is designed as a compliant, streamlined, and configurable solution that supports long-term cost management.“Merchants expect modern payment platforms to offer flexibility, transparency, and tools that support long-term sustainability,” said Alex Hemmat , Board Member and Strategic Advisor at Card One International. “This enhancement reflects Card 1’s commitment to delivering technology that helps businesses manage costs responsibly while maintaining a smooth customer experience.”Card 1’s surcharging feature includes:• Card-brand compliant controls applied only to eligible credit card transactions• Integrated disclosure tools, including signage and receipt guidance• Multi-channel support across compatible terminals, POS systems, online gateways, and recurring billing• Configuration assistance and onboarding support from Card 1’s merchant services teamCompliance Notice:Surcharging is subject to federal, state, and local regulations, as well as the rules of Visa, Mastercard, and other card networks. Availability of Card One International’s surcharging functionality may vary by merchant type, location, and processing environment. Nothing in this announcement constitutes legal, financial, or tax advice. Merchants are responsible for determining their own compliance obligations and should review applicable laws and consult with qualified advisors before enabling surcharging. All surcharge amounts must remain within card-brand limits and reflect the merchant’s actual cost of acceptance.About Card One International:Card One International is a U.S.-based payment-technology company providing credit and debit card processing, advanced POS solutions, and e-commerce payment capabilities. The company operates its own proprietary processing technology and gateway while supporting a wide range of third-party integrations. Since 2003, Card 1 has served merchants across retail, hospitality, professional services, and online commerce with adaptable, technology-driven payment solutions. As part of Card One International’s continued business leadership, Board Member and Strategic Advisor Alex Hemmat contributes guidance on technology strategy, merchant solutions, and long-term platform development.Media Contact:Card One International – Media RelationsPhone: 800-815-1881Website: card1.com

