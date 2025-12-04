Charge1 Gateway Unveils New Technology Upgrades to Enhance Payment Security and Merchant Support
For more than two decades, Charge1 has supported thousands of business owners across the United States by delivering dependable processing systems. The company’s newest upgrades include improved fraud-prevention tools, enhanced gateway security layers, and streamlined onboarding processes to ensure merchants can accept payments with minimal downtime and maximum protection.
“Our objective has always been to provide merchants with a stable, transparent, and secure processing experience,” said Alex Hemmat, Founder and CEO of Charge1. “We take compliance, data security, and merchant trust extremely seriously. These new enhancements reflect our continued investment in technology that protects our clients and strengthens their businesses.”
Charge1 Gateway’s updates align with industry standards, PCI compliance requirements, and evolving security best practices. The company has also expanded its merchant support team to ensure faster response times and personalized assistance during onboarding, account reviews, and day-to-day processing needs.
About Charge One / Charge One Gateway
Charge1 is a Plano, Texas–based payment processor and merchant-services provider offering a comprehensive suite of solutions, including in-store and online payment systems, gateway services, fraud-prevention technology, and dedicated merchant support. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Charge1 is known for its integrity, compliance-focused operations, and commitment to long-term merchant partnerships.
