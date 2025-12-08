Liberty County felon indicted for firearms possession

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Liberty County convicted felon has been charged with a firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.

Jason Reeves, 51, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas charging him with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The indictment alleges that on November 21, 2025, Reeves, a convicted felon, was found in the Eastern District of Texas in possession of a firearm. As a convicted felon, Reeves is prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing firearms.

If convicted, Reeves faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Reynaldo P. Morin.

A federal indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

