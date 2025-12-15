Former Postal Employee Convicted of Mail Theft

PORTLAND, Maine: A Farmingdale woman pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Portland to theft of mail by a postal employee.

According to court records, Shannon Littlefield, 29, stole cash and gift cards from greeting cards entrusted to her at the Auburn Post Office. Littlefield worked as a Service and Distribution Clerk at the Auburn Post Office from May 2016 through March 2025. In March 2025, Littlefield was observed on surveillance footage on three different dates removing mail from mail bins and placing it under her clothing. When investigators with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General questioned Littlefield about her conduct, she confessed that she had been stealing mail for approximately eight months. Littlefield admitted that she would open greeting cards and steal cash or gift cards enclosed in the greeting cards.

Littlefield faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, a maximum fine of $250,000, and a maximum term of supervised release of three years. She will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigative report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

###