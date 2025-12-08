Department of Justice Leadership Announces New Personnel Appointments and Authorizations in the District of New Jersey

Today, following Attorney General Pamela Bondi's announcement that Alina Habba will serve as Senior Advisor to the Attorney General for United States Attorneys, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the following personnel appointments and authorizations within the District of New Jersey:

Philip Lamparello will serve as Senior Counsel and is authorized to supervise or conduct the work of the district’s Criminal Division and Special Prosecutions Division, including such work in the district’s branch offices;

Jordan Fox will serve as Special Attorney and is authorized to supervise or conduct the work of the district’s Civil Division and Appellate Division, including such work in the district’s branch offices, along with any other matters arising within the district not specifically delegated herein; and

Ari Fontecchio will serve as Executive Assistant United States Attorney and is authorized to supervise or conduct the work of the district’s Administrative Division, along with any other administrative matters arising within the district.

"The Department of Justice is committed to bringing in the best and brightest to carry out our mission," said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. "I have full confidence in each of these exceptional attorneys and look forward to our continued collaboration as we make New Jersey and America safe again."