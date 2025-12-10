Sisseton Man Sentenced to Nearly 3 Years in Federal Prison for Assaulting Another Person with a Knife

ABERDEEN - United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that U.S. District Judge Charles B. Kornmann has sentenced a Sisseton, South Dakota, man convicted of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The sentencing took place on December 4, 2025.

Garrett Joseph Ojeda, Sr., age 33, was sentenced to two years and eleven month in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Ojeda was indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2025. He filed a Petition to Plead Guilty on September 15, 2025.

The conviction stemmed from an incident February 9, 2025, on the Lake Traverse Reservation when Ojeda became angry about a missing TV remote device. Ojeda took out his anger on the victim and stabbed the victim several times before the victim could escape. The victim sustained serious bodily injuries which required medical treatment and reparative surgery.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Sisseton-Wahpeton Law Enforcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth A. Ebert-Webb prosecuted the case.

This matter is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office because the Major Crimes Act, a federal statute, mandates that certain violent crimes alleged to have occurred in Indian Country be prosecuted in federal court as opposed to State court.

Ojeda was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.