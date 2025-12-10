Sioux Falls Man Sentenced to Over 13 Years in Federal Prison for Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine

SIOUX FALLS - United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that U.S. District Judge Schreier has sentenced a Sioux Falls, South Dakota man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. The sentencing took place on December 1, 2025.

Alex Lang, 31, was sentenced to 160 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, fine, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Lang was indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance by a federal grand jury in April 2025. He pleaded guilty on September 9, 2025.

Lang worked with others to distribute multiple pounds of methamphetamine in Sioux Falls. He obtained methamphetamine from a co-conspirator who investigators identified as sourcing the methamphetamine from Arizona through the mail. Lang then sold methamphetamine to others. In total, investigators believe that Lang was responsible for selling approximately seven pounds of methamphetamine in the community.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

This case was investigated by United States Postal Investigation Service and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Hodges prosecuted the case.

Lang was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.