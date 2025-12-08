TooFast Auto Parts Becomes Canada’s First Authorized Distributor of Vanguard Off-Road Equipment

TooFast Auto Parts becomes the first authorized Canadian distributor of Vanguard Off-Road equipment. TooFast Auto Parts is a Canadian retailer specializing in high-performance aftermarket parts, offering verified-fitment products and fast nationwide shipping.

TooFast Auto Parts gains official Canadian distribution rights for Vanguard Off-Road, ensuring verified products, local warranty, and lowest prices nationwide.

This partnership brings Canadian truck and SUV owners a trusted, manufacturer-backed source for Vanguard Off-Road equipment with full warranty, support, and local availability.” — TooFast Auto Parts

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TooFast Auto Parts today announced that it has been officially appointed as the first authorized distributor of Vanguard Off-Road products in Canada, establishing a new and direct supply channel for one of North America’s leading manufacturers of truck and SUV protection equipment.

The authorization marks the first time Vanguard Off-Road has granted formal distribution rights within Canada. As a result, Canadian consumers and retailers will now have access to genuine Vanguard brush guards, bull bars, bumpers, roll bars, and truck accessories through a certified domestic supplier. With this authorization, TooFast Auto Parts will also offer guaranteed lowest prices in Canada on all Vanguard Off-Road products.

For years, Canadian truck and SUV owners have relied on U.S. sellers or unverified import channels for Vanguard Off-Road equipment, resulting in frequent warranty complications, inflated shipping costs, and uncertainty regarding product authenticity. TooFast Auto Parts’ new role eliminates those challenges by providing Canadian customers with direct, manufacturer-backed access to the full Vanguard Off-Road catalog.

“This authorization represents a major step forward for the Canadian off-road and truck accessories market,” said JC, TooFast Auto Parts. “Vanguard Off-Road’s equipment has been in high demand for a long time, and Canadian buyers have never had an official source—until now. We’re proud to deliver verified Vanguard products with proper support, reliable availability, and guaranteed competitive pricing.”

Vanguard Off-Road is well known for its robust lineup of protective and utility-based products, including front guards, rear guards, heavy-duty bumpers, grille guards, roll bars, running boards, and various truck bed and hitch accessories. These products are engineered for durability and fitment across a wide range of pickup trucks, commercial vehicles, and SUVs, including platforms from Ford, RAM, Toyota, Chevrolet, GMC, Nissan, Honda, and Jeep.

As the first authorized distributor in Canada, TooFast Auto Parts will maintain Canadian-based stock and handle warranty support locally. This ensures faster lead times, predictable pricing, and the assurance that all Vanguard Off-Road products purchased through TooFast are genuine and meet factory specifications.

The full range of Vanguard Off-Road equipment is now available through TooFast Auto Parts

With this authorization, TooFast Auto Parts strengthens its position within Canada’s expanding truck, 4×4, and off-road accessory market, supporting the growing demand for rugged exterior protection and utility upgrades nationwide.

About TooFast Auto Parts

TooFast Auto Parts is a Canadian distributor specializing in high-quality performance and off-road automotive components. Located in North York, Ontario, TooFast supplies exhaust systems, intakes, suspension components, cooling upgrades, and now a complete lineup of off-road protection products through its authorized partnership with Vanguard Off-Road. The company supports customers across Canada with expert fitment assistance, verified product sourcing, and fast domestic fulfillment.

More information is available at https://toofastautoparts.ca.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.