Toronto Toys Launches Holiday Lineup of Luxury Kids Ride-On Cars Featuring Bentley, Mercedes, and Range Rover

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto Toys, Canada’s trusted retailer for kids’ electric ride-on cars, is kicking off the holiday season with an all-new premium collection featuring luxury-inspired models from Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, and Range Rover. Designed for style, safety, and unforgettable adventures, these ride-ons combine authentic automotive design with fun-filled family play.

Luxury Meets Imagination: The 2025 Holiday Lineup

This year’s holiday collection brings Canada’s most realistic selection of licensed ride-on vehicles for children, blending luxury car aesthetics with advanced features for performance and comfort. Families can now shop a wide variety of:

- Bentley 12V and 24V Ride-On Cars – refined craftsmanship and smooth electric performance for the ultimate driveway experience.

- Mercedes-Benz Kids Ride-Ons – detailed interiors, working LED lights, and Bluetooth audio for immersive driving fun.

- Range Rover Ride-On SUVs – bold styling and two-seater designs perfect for siblings or friends.

With upgraded batteries, parental remote control options, and safety belts on every model, Toronto Toys ensures both excitement and peace of mind for parents looking to gift unforgettable adventures this season.

“Our holiday lineup is about giving families something special — a toy that brings smiles, movement, and quality time together,” said Jeremy Galin, founder of Toronto Toys. “These ride-ons reflect the same spirit of luxury and innovation that makes the real cars iconic.”

Holiday Shopping Made Easy for Canadian Families

Toronto Toys has expanded its shipping and local delivery options across Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia to meet growing demand ahead of the holidays. Families can browse the full lineup of luxury ride-on cars and seasonal toys directly at [TorontoToys.ca](https://TorontoToys.ca), with options for pre-holiday delivery and local pickup in the Greater Toronto Area.

Parents searching for “kids ride-on cars in Toronto”, “Bentley 12V ride-on Canada”, or “Mercedes kids car” can now find a curated local source that blends premium quality with trusted customer service.

About Toronto Toys

Toronto Toys is a Canadian-owned retailer specializing in children’s toys and electric ride-on vehicles. With a commitment to safety, quality, and fun, Toronto Toys offers families across Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia an exciting range of ride-on cars, motorbikes, and outdoor toys. The company’s mission is to provide products that inspire imagination, encourage outdoor play, and bring families together.

Media Contact:

Jeremy Galin

Toronto Toys, 337 John St., Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

📞 +1 888-202-0277

📧 torontotoyscanada@gmail.com

🌐 [https://TorontoToys.ca](https://TorontoToys.ca)

