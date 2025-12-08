Get Ready for the 2026 RCA Annual Conference & Culinology® Expo: Innovation at Altitude

RCA Celebrating 30 Years of Culinology

Research Chefs Association Celebrates 30 Years of Culinology

With 30 years of Culinology to build upon, the Research Chefs Association continues to unite the best and brightest in food development.” — Jeff Crace, RCA President

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Research Chefs Association (RCA) is proud to announce its 2026 Annual Conference & CulinologyExpo, taking place March 10-12, 2026, at the Westin Westminster in Westminster, Colorado. The 2026 conference will also celebrate 30 years of Culinology, the unique blending of culinary arts and food science, making this a special occasion honoring RCA’s past, present, and future.As the premier event for professionals working at the intersection of culinary arts and food science, RCA’s Annual Conference brings together the leading minds in food science, culinary innovation, and product development for three days of immersive education, cutting-edge sessions, and rich networking opportunities. More than 700 attendees are expected at the 2026 event.The Culinology Expo is recognized as the go-to venue for launching new products and showcasing innovations that exemplify Culinology, a discipline that bridges culinary creativity and technical expertise. The result: products that are both culinarily inspired and scientifically sound, whether destined for restaurant menus, retail shelves, or large-scale production.“As the food industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, the RCA Conference & CulinologyExpo remains where inspiration meets innovation,” said Jeff Crace, president of the Research Chefs Association. “This event gives professionals the chance to connect, learn, and collaborate in ways that drive real progress. With 30 years of Culinology to build upon, RCA continues to unite the best and brightest in food development.”Why Attend?> Expert-led Keynotes and Breakout Sessions – Explore the newest trends in food product development, ingredient innovation, culinary trends, and consumer behavior.> Culinology Expo – A robust Expo floor featuring sponsors and exhibitors showcasing the tools, ingredients, and services fueling tomorrow’s food innovations.> Structured Networking and Community Building – Chefs, food scientists, R&D professionals, and other food-industry stakeholders will find peers and potential collaborators in one place.> Culinology Competitions – Talented professionals and students will put their skills to the test in exciting live competitions, including a Mixology Competition and a Student Culinology Competition.The RCA Annual Conference & Culinology Expo attracts a diverse group of attendees, including: Food and beverage R&D professionals, research chefs, and culinary innovators Ingredient, equipment, and packaging suppliers Marketing and insights teams focused on food trends Consultants and service providers supporting the food-product ecosystem Emerging professionals and students looking to build connections and advance their careersThe event offers prime opportunities for brands and service providers to meet one-to-one with decision makers. Sponsorship and exhibit opportunities are available but usually sell out. Vendors who want direct access to this audience should act soon.Registration is open, so don’t miss your chance to join the food innovation community at the RCA Annual Conference & Culinology Expo. For more information and to register, visit https://www.culinology.org/connect/rca-conference # # #About the Research Chefs AssociationFounded in 1996, the Research Chefs Association is the premier professional community for food research and development professionals — the practitioners of Culinology. Through its conferences, publications, certification programs and member network, RCA supports professionals at the intersection of culinary arts and food science and helps drive innovation in food product development. Visit RCA’s website, Culinology.org, for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.