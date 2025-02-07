The 2025 Research Chefs Association Conference & Culinology Expo: The Premier Event for Food Innovation

More than 500 Food Industry Innovators to Gather for the Latest Advancements in Food Product Development

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Research Chefs Association (RCA) is excited to announce the 2025 RCA Conference & CulinologyExpo, taking place March 18-20 at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel, St. Louis, Mo. The event is expected to draw more than 500 food industry professionals.As the leading event for professionals at the intersection of culinary arts and food science, this year’s RCA Conference & Culinology Expo will offer cutting-edge insights, hands-on learning, and unparalleled networking opportunities for research chefs, product developers, and food industry innovators.The Culinology Expo will showcase the latest advancements in food product development, featuring top suppliers, emerging technologies, and ingredient innovations shaping the future of the industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, experience live cooking demonstrations, and participate in interactive workshops that highlight the latest trends in food innovation.Key highlights of the 2025 RCA Conference include:- Keynote Presentations – Inspiring thought leaders will share insights on the evolving landscape of food science and culinary innovation.- Breakout Sessions & Workshops – Hands-on learning and deep dives into topics such as sustainability, alternative proteins, AI in food development, and consumer trends.- Culinology Competitions – Talented professionals and students will put their skills to the test in exciting live competitions, including a Mixology Competition and Student Culinary Competition.- Networking & Social Events – Exclusive opportunities to connect with peers, industry experts, and potential collaborators.“As the demand for innovative, science-driven food solutions grows, the RCA Conference & Culinology Expo continues to be the go-to event for professionals looking to stay ahead of industry trends,” said Charles Hayes, CEC, CRC, president of the Research Chefs Association. “We’re thrilled to bring together the best minds in food innovation to share knowledge, foster collaboration, and shape the future of Culinology.”Visit RCA’s website, Culinology.org for more information, including the agenda, speaker list, and exhibitor details.* * *About the Research Chefs AssociationThe Research Chefs Association (RCA) is the premier professional community for food research and development, bringing together culinarians, food scientists, and industry professionals to advance the discipline of Culinology. RCA provides education, networking, and professional development opportunities to drive innovation in food product development. Visit RCA’s website, Culinology.org for more information, including the full agenda, speaker lineup, and exhibitor details.

