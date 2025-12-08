Supporting Families: Thomas Circle of Care to Operate New Community Respite Program in Regina

CANADA, December 8 - Released on December 8, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is partnering with Thomas Circle of Care to open a new community respite program in Regina, designed to provide short-term emergency care for children under 12 and help families manage crises safely and effectively. This initiative delivers on a 2025-26 budget commitment of $795,000 to expand respite services to Regina.

"Community respite programs provide essential support for families during difficult times," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "By working with Thomas Circle of Care, we are putting children first by ensuring they remain safe and secure while their families receive the supports they need to overcome challenges."

The program will be operated by Thomas Circle of Care and offer families a safe and nurturing environment for children while they address urgent challenges, reducing risk and supporting long-term stability.

"We are proud to be part of a community that comes together to lift one another up," Thomas Circle of Care Executive Director Lyle Meena said. "We are grateful for the opportunity to provide a service that helps families find stability, strength, and hope."

Anticipated to open January 2026, the respite home will provide short-term care and connect families to community resources, with ongoing outreach to promote success beyond the immediate crisis. Families can self-refer or be referred by the ministry, community organizations or Mobile Crisis Services.

Thomas Circle of Care was selected through a competitive request for proposal process for its proven commitment to high-quality, family-centered services.

