Enerflo Wins Solar Power World’s 2025 Best in Show Top Product Award for Second Consecutive Year

Enerflo is the operations platform for residential solar sales teams, installers/EPCs and hybrid companies, supporting the solar sales cycle end-to-end.

Enerflo, the leading solar sales and project management platform built for residential solar installers, EPCs and hybrid companies, received the 2025 honor.

Winning Best in Show two years running is an incredible honor. This recognition validates our commitment to keeping the solar industry open, flexible and innovative. ” — Enerflo CEO and Co-Founder, Pat Bennett

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enerflo, the leading open-API sales and project management platform built for residential solar installers, EPCs and sales organizations, has been awarded Solar Power World’s 2025 Best in Show honor for Top Products —marking the company’s second consecutive win in the competition’s highest category. Enerflo remains the only software provider recognized with the Best in Show distinction in 2025, underscoring the platform’s meaningful and measurable impact on driving down soft costs and accelerating solar adoption nationwide.Now in its second year, Solar Power World’s Top Products competition highlights innovation across the solar industry. A newly selected panel of judges evaluated submissions based on their ability to solve critical industry challenges. Enerflo’s open-API platform stood out as an indispensable tool for residential solar sales and installation professionals seeking to streamline workflows, increase conversions, complete projects faster and scale efficiently.“Winning Best in Show two years running is an incredible honor,” said Enerflo CEO and Co-Founder, Pat Bennett. “This recognition validates our commitment to keeping the solar industry open, flexible and innovative. We’re proud to empower installers and sales organizations with tools that help them deliver a world-class homeowner experience while improving operational efficiency from lead to PTO.”A Modern, Open Approach to Solar OperationsUnlike closed, all-in-one ecosystems that limit choice, Enerflo’s platform is built around openness and interoperability. Through robust integrations with industry-leading tools, Enerflo gives solar companies the freedom to select the partners and technologies that fit their unique workflows. The platform centralizes and standardizes project data, enabling seamless collaboration across teams and delivering true end-to-end visibility—all accessible through a single login.Enerflo’s platform is anchored by three core components, with two recent high-value additions in the last year:Sales Core: From canvassing through project submission, Sales Core empowers teams to prospect, qualify and close more deals with speed and confidence (canvassing, scheduling, lead and deal management, design and proposals, finance, contracts).Install Tracker: A streamlined project management system guiding projects from contract to PTO with full transparency and automation (Install Tracker, project management, automated communications).Customer Portals: A homeowner-facing hub providing updates, communication and clarity throughout the solar journey (Install and project tracking, centralized documents and communications, incentivize referrals).Virtual Sales Rep: A flexible, online lead-generation tool designed to help solar companies capture and qualify leads 24/7 on their website, from marketing campaigns, social networks, and more. Qualified leads are seamlessly fed into Enerflo.AI-Powered Reporting Suite: Enerflo made the investment in Domo’s business intelligence (BI) platform so their customers don’t have to. Enerflo partners have 24/7 access to their data via Enerflo’s new reporting suite , with the ability to parse and view that data in multiple ways, giving them unprecedented insights into their business.Driving Efficiency in a Changing Policy LandscapeSince its launch in 2019, Enerflo has rapidly expanded capabilities and deepened integrations, all while powering over $20 Billion in sold solar through the platform—offering bundled solutions such as AI-powered solar designs and proposals generated in under two minutes. With the recent passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (HR1), solar companies face intensified pressure to reduce soft costs, validate long-term homeowner value and operate more efficiently. Enerflo enables teams to adapt quickly with flexible, integrated tools that support diverse financing options, solar-plus-storage bundling and complete project lifecycle visibility.Through strategic partnerships with leading lenders, TPO and lease providers, as well as escrow solutions for cash deals -- plus native platform features, such as Smart Pulls and Title Checks -- Enerflo reduces costly delays and ensures financing aligns with customer qualifications early in the sales cycle. These features tighten project accuracy, minimize change orders and cancellations, and keep installation timelines on track.A Win for Solar Businesses and HomeownersEnerflo’s back-to-back Best in Show recognition reflects its continued commitment to advancing the solar industry through open, flexible and powerful technology solutions. As the sector evolves, Enerflo remains focused on helping solar companies scale sustainably while delivering an exceptional homeowner experience.About EnerfloEnerflo is the Operating Platform for U.S.-based residential solar companies of all types and sizes, purpose-built to connect people, data, processes, and platforms across the solar workflow — from lead to PTO. By unifying CRM, sales, design and proposals, financing, contract, installation, and operations in one place, Enerflo helps solar companies operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and scale profitably. Learn more at www.enerflo.com

