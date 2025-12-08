Wemedoo Leads Clinical Research Information System Transformation in 2025

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview published on Xraised, Dr. Nikola Cihoric, Founder and Member of the Board of Directors at Wemedoo AG, reflected on a defining year for the company. As the clinical research industry moves toward next-generation infrastructure, Wemedoo’s unified clinical research information system,oomnia, is gaining rapid global adoption. Additional information on the company is available through Wemedoo.



A Defining Year for Wemedoo’s Innovation

2025 marked a significant shift for Wemedoo, highlighted by the SCDM Innovator Start-up of the Year Award and a partnership with the Across Global Alliance, which represents 16 CROs operating across more than 60 countries. According to Dr. Cihoric, the recognition reflected a wider market transition toward modern, clinical systems capable of supporting decentralized trials, real-time analytics, and multimodal data.

He explained that the year stood out because the industry finally reached an inflection point. Traditional systems developed two decades ago no longer support the complexity and scale of contemporary clinical operations. As sponsors increasingly depend on diverse data sources—from wearables to genomics—Wemedoo’s innovation proved both timely and necessary. The Across Global Alliance selected oomnia because it was the only system capable of meeting the consortium’s operational and compliance requirements without compromising flexibility. For Wemedoo, this external validation showed that the company was not merely improving existing systems but closing a fundamental infrastructure gap within the sector.



Positioning Wemedoo in a Market Dominated by Giants

Dr. Cihoric noted that Wemedoo deliberately avoids competing with incumbents on scale. Instead, the company focuses on areas where legacy systems are constrained by years of accumulated technical debt. Many long-established providers still rely on architectural decisions made before cloud computing or modern AI capabilities existed, making reinvention extremely difficult.

By starting from scratch in 2020, Wemedoo built oomnia around how trials function today. The modern architecture enables significantly faster trial setup, improved operational efficiency, and clinical workflows that require minimal training for site staff. Dr. Cihoric described Wemedoo’s positioning as “modern by design, validated by clinicians, proven at scale,” underscoring the company’s ability to deliver enterprise-level performance without the complexity often associated with older systems. The absence of legacy constraints has allowed Wemedoo to introduce changes that would be difficult or impossible for traditional providers.



The Importance of a Truly Unified Clinical Research Information System

Discussing Wemedoo’s unified approach, Dr. Cihoric clarified that many platforms commonly marketed as “integrated” rely on separate products acquired over time. These systems communicate through connectors or APIs, but they remain fundamentally independent databases. This fragmentation introduces delays, discrepancies, and additional reconciliation work.

Oomnia, by contrast, operates as a single system with one database, one login, and one semantic layer supporting every module. All core functions—including EDC, RTSM, eTMF, CTMS, ePRO, eCOA and eConsent—are native components of the same environment. Dr. Cihoric described scenarios in which adverse events reported by patients appear instantly across all modules without the delays typical of disconnected systems. He noted that in many organizations, only a fraction of clinical data flows through traditional EDC systems, while the remainder must be manually aligned from external sources such as labs and imaging providers.

By creating one authoritative source of truth, oomnia eliminates the need for customcoded workflows, reduces operational overhead, and ensures that clinical teams see the same information in real time. Dr. Cihoric emphasized that this form of unification is not an incremental upgrade but a fundamental rethinking of how modern clinical data ecosystems should function.



Responsible AI With Human Oversight

Addressing the rise of AI in clinical trials, Dr. Cihoric stressed the importance of responsible implementation. He explained that many initiatives fail because they attempt to apply AI to inconsistent or poorly structured data. Wemedoo followed a different path by establishing a strong semantic foundation first, built on frameworks such as HL7 FHIR, CDISC, and mCODE. This approach ensures that AI outputs are meaningful, traceable, and aligned with regulatory expectations.

Dr. Cihoric described Wemedoo’s “man-in-control” philosophy, in which AI supports clinical teams without replacing expert judgment. AI highlights patterns, identifies risks, detects potential errors, or accelerates patient eligibility assessments, yet every recommendation remains subject to human review. Transparency is a core principle; if a regulator questions a system-generated alert, Wemedoo can clearly explain the underlying logic rather than relying on opaque algorithms.

He emphasized that the future of AI in healthcare relies on amplification rather than automation. Effective tools should reduce repetitive work, elevate accuracy, and free specialists to focus on ethics, safety, and clinical decision-making.

About Wemedoo

Wemedoo AG is a Swiss technology company developing modern, unified clinical trial infrastructure built for the realities of contemporary research. Its unified clinical research information system, supports fully interoperable, real-time, and compliant operations across the entire clinical lifecycle, enabling sponsors and CROs to work with accuracy, transparency, and efficiency. More information is available through Wemedoo.

