Fastest-Growing Logistics Outsourcing Provider Helps Freight Brokers Scale 10× Faster

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valoroo, the fastest-growing logistics outsourcing provider for freight brokers and 3PLs, today announced new client success feedback highlighting the accelerating adoption of offshore talent across the North American logistics industry. As freight markets face staffing shortages, margin pressure, and increasing service demands, Valoroo continues to experience record momentum as the preferred business partner for scalable, trained logistics support.Two long-standing Valoroo clients — Capital Logistics Group and Cowan Logistics — shared new performance insights that reinforce a broader industry shift toward offshore and nearshore teams.Capital Logistics Group Achieves 10× Growth CapacityChris E., Director of Operations at Capital Logistics Group, reported transformative impact after integrating Valoroo’s offshore team:“It has allowed our company to grow 10× faster than we could have done with traditional hiring methods. It is tough to find hard-working, motivated people who are a pleasure to work with. Valoroo has given us that and allowed us to onboard more customers, create more revenue, and fill critical positions. I look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Valoroo.”This reflects the growing reliance on high-performance offshore operations teams to increase productivity, expand customer capacity, and reduce hiring bottlenecks in a competitive freight environment.Cowan Logistics: “A Tremendous Partner in Every Sense”Ben T., VP of Sales at Cowan Logistics, highlighted the foundational role Valoroo plays in supporting his organization’s operations:“Empowering full-time salary employees starts with the right technology and the right BPO partner. Valoroo has been a tremendous partner for our business in every sense of the word. I would highly recommend them to anyone looking for a BPO solution. Their team consistently goes above and beyond.”This feedback underscores Valoroo’s reputation not only for performance but also for people-first culture, oversight discipline, and proactive support.Why Freight Brokers Are Choosing ValorooAs market volatility continues, freight brokers and 3PLs are shifting toward offshore teams to build operational resilience, increase speed, and improve service visibility. Valoroo’s rapid growth stems from its ability to deliver:* Trained logistics professionals aligned to U.S. freight workflows* Structured QA, performance metrics, and SOP-driven operations* Reliable coverage for track & trace, carrier sales support, billing, documentation, and customer service* A people-first culture that improves retention, quality, and long-term performance“Clients need reliable teams that help them scale faster while improving service quality,” said Michelle Schrock, VP of Strategy at Valoroo. “The strong feedback from Capital Logistics Group and Cowan Logistics reflects a broader industry shift toward offshore support — and we’re proud to be at the forefront of that movement.”Nick Schrock, Founder and CEO of Valoroo, added:“Our momentum is driven by clients who want a business partner that goes above and beyond. We’re grateful for their trust and look forward to helping more freight leaders strengthen operations with trained offshore talent.”About ValorooValoroo provides offshore and nearshore talent for freight brokers, 3PLs, and shippers across North America. With operations in the Philippines, Belize, and Mexico, Valoroo delivers trained logistics professionals for operations, carrier support, customer service, accounting, and back-office efficiency.Guided by its core values — People First, Extreme Ownership, and Going Above and Beyond — Valoroo helps logistics organizations scale with confidence, consistency, and measurable ROI.Learn more at www.valoroo.com

