Surging popularity for Valoroo, staffing essential logistics talent driving growth through nearshoring and offshoring

At the core of Valoroo’s success is its people-first culture—empowering offshore and nearshore teams to deliver exceptional logistics support for freight brokers, 3PLs, and shippers. Valoroo’s leadership and global team celebrate back-to-back recognition on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list for exceptional growth in logistics outsourcing and nearshore staffing. With operations spanning the Philippines, Belize, and Mexico, Valoroo delivers reliable nearshore and offshore staffing solutions for logistics and supply-chain leaders worldwide.

Valoroo earns consecutive Inc. 5000 recognition, powering freight brokers, 3PLs, and shippers with nearshore and offshore logistics teams

Valoroo’s continued growth is a testament to our people-first approach and the measurable results we deliver to logistics clients.” — Michelle Schrock

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fastest-growing logistics outsourcing provider, Valoroo, has once again earned national recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.This back-to-back honor highlights Valoroo’s rapid growth and influence in logistics staffing, offshore outsourcing, and nearshore talent solutions. As more freight brokers, 3PLs, and shippers face labor shortages and cost pressures, Valoroo continues to help logistics leaders scale efficiently with freight-trained offshore and nearshore teams.“This milestone highlights the surging demand for smarter, people-driven outsourcing,” said Michelle Schrock, VP of Strategy at Valoroo. “Companies across logistics are turning to Valoroo because we combine freight-trained talent, structured oversight, and a people-first culture that drives results.”With operations in the Philippines, Belize, and Mexico, Valoroo builds high-performance logistics support teams specializing in track and trace, carrier sales, billing, and customer operations. Each team follows client-specific SOPs and is supported by robust QA, analytics, and performance management to ensure accuracy, accountability, and visibility.“Freight leaders want reliability and visibility, not just lower costs,” said Nick Schrock, Founder and CEO of Valoroo. “Our growth proves that logistics outsourcing—done right—creates competitive advantage, helping companies cut costs while improving service.”Core Values Powering Valoroo’s GrowthPeople-First: Developing global logistics professionals who deliver excellence and accountability.Extreme Ownership: Taking full responsibility for client success through clear metrics and continuous improvement.Going Above and Beyond: Delivering proactive solutions that exceed expectations and strengthen long-term partnerships.These values, combined with strong training systems and operational discipline, position Valoroo as a trusted outsourcing partner for North American logistics companies seeking reliable offshore and nearshore teams.About the Inc. 5000The Inc. 5000 ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the United States based on verified revenue growth. Valoroo’s consecutive inclusion underscores the increasing importance of logistics outsourcing and supply chain staffing as strategic growth drivers.About ValorooValoroo reimagines global talent solutions for logistics and supply chain leaders. With teams across the Philippines, Belize, and Mexico, Valoroo provides offshore and nearshore staffing for carrier operations, track and trace, customer service, accounting, and back-office support—helping businesses scale efficiently while maintaining quality and compliance.Guided by its core values—People-First, Extreme Ownership, and Going Above and Beyond—Valoroo empowers logistics companies to achieve consistent performance, operational transparency, and sustainable growth.Learn more at www.valoroo.com

