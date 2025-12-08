Quality Business Awards Announces Vanessa Cardenas as the 2025 Winner of Best Relationship Coach in Westchester County

Vanessa Cardenas Client Support Betrayal Recovery Coach Coaching Office Peekskill New York Hope Roadmap Relationship Repair Expert Relationship Reset Expert Award

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Relationship Coach in Westchester County has been awarded to Vanessa Cardenas, Relationship Reset Expert. This recognition honors her commitment to trauma-informed relationship guidance, exceptional client care, and consistent excellence in the field of relationship recovery and communication support.The Quality Business Awards highlight businesses that demonstrate outstanding service, customer satisfaction, and a trusted reputation within their community. Winners are selected based on verified reviews, public feedback, and sustained performance across multiple years.Vanessa Cardenas is widely recognized for her specialization in betrayal recovery, relationship resets, emotional reconnection, communication and trust repair, digital trust issues, midlife partnership challenges, and intimacy rebuilding. She works with emotionally intelligent individuals and couples navigating relational crises, helping them stabilize, understand their patterns, and rebuild with clarity and structure. Her approach blends trauma-informed methods, strategic guidance, and lived experience from rebuilding her own marriage after betrayal, a cornerstone of her credibility and work.Vanessa earned her degree in Industrial–Organizational Psychology and has advanced training in trauma-informed practices, mental fitness, and betrayal recovery. She is the creator of the HOPE Roadmap , a clear framework that helps clients stabilize their emotions, organize truth, set boundaries, and take grounded next steps after relational crises. Since 2017, she has offered private sessions in her Peekskill office and virtual sessions nationwide.Vanessa is also the author of Dealing with the Devastation of Your Partner’s Betrayal: What to Do When Your World Falls Apart. Her Oxford Talk on emotional disconnection and self-doubt surpassed three hundred thousand views in the first two months, further establishing her as a respected voice in modern relationship recovery. She continues to serve clients across Westchester County, Putnam County, and New York City with an approach rooted in both professional training and lived experience.Clients consistently describe Vanessa as compassionate, steady, emotionally intelligent, and deeply skilled at helping couples navigate complex relationship moments. Recent testimonials praise Vanessa for her clarity, empathy, lived honesty, and ability to create practical pathways for rebuilding trust and connection. Many note that her personal experience of staying married after betrayal gives her work credibility and depth that feels rare in the relationship recovery field. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Vanessa’s communication and exceptional service:“Vanessa is an absolute joy to talk with and learn from. I am grateful for the time she has spent with me and her level of vulnerability and authenticity in sharing her story to help me feel better about my own experiences. She has a pure light and energy that shines through her being and has so much to offer us from her experience. Thank you Vanessa for being such a bright light."“Vanessa Cardenas has been a true blessing for our marriage. After trying several other therapists, including a very well known and expensive one in NYC, she was the first to truly make a difference. She is personable, knowledgeable, and down to earth, and her personalized approach and encouragement gave us hope and healing. Unlike others who were divorced and whose advice felt hollow, Vanessa lives by example, having worked through betrayal in her own marriage, her experience and resilience gave us real hope."“Vanessa stands out as a beacon of empathy and clarity, seamlessly blending compassion with genuine insight. Her enthusiasm not only fosters a love for learning but also creates a nurturing environment where trust and personal growth flourish. Vanessa's guidance is a pillar of support, inspiring us to embrace challenges and opportunities for self-improvement. In essence, her profound impact enriches our journey, making every interaction with her a step towards greater understanding and development."The Quality Business Awards recognize organizations that achieve a 95% or higher quality score based on verified reviews, responsiveness, integrity, and community trust. Vanessa’s consistent excellence and client outcomes made her a standout choice for this year’s award.To learn more, https://understandingear.com

