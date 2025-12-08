My Salon Suite Achieves Franchise Customer Experience Certification for Second Consecutive Year

My Salon Suite’s leaders with their 2025 Franchise Customer Experience Certification Award, from left to right: Michaela McIver, Vice President of Franchise Operations, Susan Boresow, President, Erica Ortiz, Franchise Field Operations Manager

Recognized for Leadership in Elevating Franchisee Success and Client Experience

DELAFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Franchise Customer Experience Institute is proud to announce that My Salon Suite has renewed its Franchise Customer Experience Certification for the second consecutive year. This recognition highlights the brand’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence, franchisee success and exceptional client experiences across its growing network of independently owned and operated beauty, health and wellness suites.

The Franchise Customer Experience Certification honors franchise brands that demonstrate validated systems and practices proven to enhance franchisee profitability and customer satisfaction. My Salon Suite successfully completed a rigorous evaluation process that included an independent review of 32 best practices, franchisee and member interviews, and analysis of third-party performance data.

Empowering Franchisees and Members

The renewal reflects My Salon Suite’s continued dedication to providing its franchisees with the tools, resources, and community needed to thrive in a competitive beauty and wellness marketplace. The evaluation confirmed the brand’s strong alignment between franchise support, member experience and unit-level profitability.

“At My Salon Suite, we believe that empowering our franchisees ultimately empowers our members — and their clients,” said Susan Boresow, president of My Salon Suite. “Renewing our Franchise Customer Experience Certification underscores our commitment to fostering growth, profitability and excellence at every level of our system. We’re proud to be recognized for the partnerships we’ve built with our franchisees and for continuing to elevate the experience that defines our brand.”

Continuous Improvement and Industry Leadership

The Franchise Customer Experience Certification provides My Salon Suite access to exclusive tools and benchmarking resources through the Franchise Customer Experience Institute — supporting continued learning, best-practice sharing, and measurable improvements in franchisee and customer outcomes.

About My Salon Suite

My Salon Suite® is a franchise designed for individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who are interested in diversifying their portfolio while enjoying a semi-absentee lifestyle. The company was established with the aim to inspire and empower health, beauty, and wellness professionals with the opportunity to go into business for themselves, but not by themselves. My Salon Suite Members are provided with ongoing training, support and a robust referral network to bolster their business growth. The brand, which is ranked 119 on ENTREPRENEUR’s highly competitive 2025 Franchise 500® List, is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and significant success.

As a service-oriented business in the Propelled Brands® family, My Salon Suite boasts over 330 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, with 165 franchisees and over 8,500 Members. To learn more about My Salon Suite, visit mysalonsuite.com. For franchise opportunities, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@propelledbrands.com or call 214.346.5679).

About the Franchise Customer Experience Institute

The Franchise Customer Experience Institute is dedicated to recognizing and supporting franchise brands that drive franchisee profitability through outstanding franchisee and consumer experiences. Through its certification and benchmarking programs, the Institute helps franchisors identify strengths, improve performance and elevate standards across the industry.

For more information about the Franchise Customer Experience Certification, visit www.FranchiseCXCertification.com.

