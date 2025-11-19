FASTSIGNS Renews Prestigious Franchise Customer Experience Certification for Second Year

FASTSIGNS’ leadership team with their 2025 Franchise Customer Experience Certification Award, from left to right, Doug Hall, VP Operations, Brian Boehm, VP Technology & Supply Chain, Jim Howe, President, Grant Walker, Sr Director of Business Systems

Recognition from The Franchise Customer Experience Institute affirms brand's top-tier support for both franchisees and customers

DELAFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Franchise Customer Experience Institute is proud to announce that FASTSIGNS International Inc. has renewed its Franchise Customer Experience Certification for the second year in a row. This recognition underscores FASTSIGNS’ ongoing commitment to excellence in franchising, focusing on both franchisee and consumer experiences.

The Franchise Customer Experience Certification is awarded to franchise brands with validated practices that drive higher franchisee profitability. FASTSIGNS once again completed a comprehensive evaluation, which included an independent review of 32 key practices, interviews with franchisees and consumers, and analysis of third-party data.

Franchisee and Consumer Focus

The rigorous assessment by the Franchise Customer Experience Institute highlights FASTSIGNS’ dedication to creating value for both franchisees and customers. The certification process validated FASTSIGNS’ effective practices and commitment to ongoing improvement and best-in-class unit economics. FASTSIGNS’ President, Jim Howe, shared his perspective on the renewal:

“We’re proud to renew our Franchise Customer Experience Certification for the second year. This renewal is an important step in building on our focus on franchisee profitability and ensuring that our practices continue to create long-term value. By committing to continuous improvement, we’re equipping our franchisees with the tools and support they need to deliver exceptional customer experiences while strengthening the profitability of their businesses.”

Access to Exclusive Resources

This certification not only validates FASTSIGNS’ dedication to its franchisees and customers but also grants access to a wealth of resources from the Franchise Customer Experience Institute. These resources, including hundreds of tools and research materials, are designed for further improvement in customer experience and franchisee profitability.

About FASTSIGNS

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans 785 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

For more information, visit https://www.fsfastsigns.com

About the Franchise Customer Experience Institute

The Franchise Customer Experience Institute is dedicated to recognizing and supporting franchised brands that excel in driving franchisee profitability through improved franchisee and consumer experiences. With a mission to provide recognition and resources, the Institute plays an important role in elevating standards in franchising. For more information about the Franchise Customer Experience Certification, visit www.FranchiseCXCertification.com

