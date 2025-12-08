Army Veteran expands her family

With the support of VA’s reproductive health services

“Nothing was as hard as trying to build our family and continuing to fail,” Army Veteran Miranda Zuhlke admitted. “I had a few miscarriages, but my health providers kept reassuring me that this was normal. I knew something was wrong. I could get pregnant quickly, but I couldn’t stay pregnant past the first trimester.”

Despite the emotional and financial toll, Zuhlke underwent numerous rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF), often working extra shifts to cover the costs, but with no success.

“Some days I cried in my car on the way to work,” she recalled. “Then I would be like, ‘Alright, you need to woman-up because nobody’s gonna do this for you.’”

In April 2022, after seven years of trying and countless setbacks, Zuhlke and her husband finally welcomed their first son, Chance, with the help of a friend who served as a gestational carrier to deliver him to term. Having already spent nearly $400,000, the financial burden of infertility treatments was overwhelming and limited their ability to further expand their family.

“I worked for a multibillion-dollar company that only offered a $10,000 IVF lifetime benefit, which barely covered one round of medications,” Zuhlke remembered. “Working two jobs was exhausting but it was worth it for my son.”

Discovering hope through VA benefits

The turning point came when Zuhlke discovered that VA offered coverage for IVF, provided that the infertility is related to a service-connected disability. With the help of her doctor and a letter of medical necessity, Zuhlke was able to tap into VA benefits, including infertility treatments.

“VA’s benefits are extraordinary,” she said. “They cover medications, appointments and even the storage of embryos. It’s a huge difference for many people because the limiting factor for IVF is often funding.”

Determined to expand their family, Zuhlke underwent another round of treatments with VA’s assistance and welcomed her second son, Soren, in November 2024.

“Many women in military service struggle silently with these issues and don’t realize these benefits exist,” she said. “I want to make sure they know they are not alone.”

Learn more about the reproductive health care options available at VA.

This article was originally published on the VA Madison Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.