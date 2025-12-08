$47M Rehabilitation Project on Interstate 86 Completed

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a $47 million project that rehabilitated a key stretch of Interstate 86 in the Town of Owego, Tioga County, enhancing safety and mobility along a vital travel artery serving the Southern Tier Region. The two-year project resurfaced as six-mile stretch of the highway – which is also known as the Southern Tier Expressway and was previously designated as State Route 17 – and upgraded two bridges along the highway to improve resiliency following years of harsh weather impacts. The work was part of the New York State Department of Transportation’s continuing commitment to modernize the Southern Tier Expressway.

“Smart infrastructure investments like the crucial highway reconstruction of the Southern Tier Expressway will help keep New Yorkers moving,” Governor Hochul said. “Interstate 86 is a critical highway bringing people to Lockheed Martin, Tioga Downs, and Binghamton University and countless other regional destinations, so it is crucial to rehabilitate this section so motorists can experience everything the Southern Tier has to offer.”

The Southern Tier Expressway links the Cities of Jamestown, Corning, and Elmira to the Greater Binghamton Area. Last year, a 32-mile section of the highway in Broome and Tioga Counties was designated part of Interstate 86, an important highway that stretches from Erie, Pennsylvania, to Broome County. The just-completed project helped bring this section of highway up to current interstate standards.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Major things are happening in the Southern Tier and across the state under Governor Hochul’s leadership as New York State continues to rebuild its infrastructure to connect communities, improve resiliency, and keep people and commerce flowing from region to region. Interstate 86 is a major gateway for tourism and commerce across the Southern Tier, and these projects along Interstate 86 will improve mobility for residents and visitors alike, and help fuel continued growth and prosperity throughout the region.”

The project rehabilitated the stretch of highway between Exit 65 in the Town of Owego and the Broome County line. The road surface was reconstructed and topped with a warm asphalt mix. Two bridges that carry Interstate 86 over Apalachin Creek were rehabilitated with new bridge decks, concrete barriers, and bearings. New guide rail was also installed in both directions.

The project was part of the state’s continued investment to enhance safety, resiliency, and mobility for travelers along this vital highway. Beginning next year, an adjacent section in Tioga County will also be rehabilitated. The planned 3-year project will reconstruct 4.7 miles of Interstate 86 within the Town and Village of Owego and will include work on both Exits 64 and 65.

A third project currently in design will resurface a 6-mile section of Interstate 86 between Exits 61 and 62 in the Town of Nichols, Tioga County, and is scheduled to begin in 2027.

State Senator Tom O'Mara said, “The ongoing maintenance, rehabilitation, and modernization of Interstate 86 remains vital to the strength and success of the Southern Tier region. It's critical for the regional tourism and manufacturing industries that drive so many other economic opportunities for our local economies and communities, and it's fundamentally important for motorist safety. These ongoing state commitments are smart investments that produce numerous benefits across the Southern Tier.”

Assemblymember Christopher S. Friend said, “The completion of this $47 million rehabilitation of Interstate 86 represents an important investment in the long-term safety and reliability of Tioga County’s transportation network. I commend the Department of Transportation and all project partners for delivering significant infrastructure improvements that will support mobility and public safety for years to come. Interstate 86 is a backbone of economic activity in our region, and this $47 million upgrade strengthens our ability to attract business, support local employers, and keep goods and workers moving efficiently. Modern, resilient infrastructure is essential to growing the Southern Tier economy, and this project is a major step forward.”

