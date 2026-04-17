Governor Hochul Announces One Biosciences to Establish U.S. Operations in Albany

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that France-based One Biosciences has chosen Albany as its first United States location. The company plans to staff and equip a high-complexity laboratory and computational analytics operation on New Scotland Avenue, capable of advancing next-generation cancer diagnostics and therapeutic decision-support. Empire State Development is supporting this expansion with up to $525,000 in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits in exchange for the company's job commitments, which anticipate 42 life science jobs and $18 million in investments over the next five years.

“Life science research and development is vital to creating the treatments that help people heal, survive and live longer,” Governor Hochul said. “Through our targeted efforts, we are working to ensure that cutting edge companies like One Biosciences not only grow here, but that the next generation of medical breakthroughs happen in New York State.”

One Biosciences, based in Paris, France, will bring its proprietary technology to this first-of-its-kind hub in Albany to address the unmet clinical and scientific needs to characterize the tumor ecosystem. The company is developing technology to better understand each patient’s cancer, helping doctors around the world to match patients to the therapies most likely to help them.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York's strategic investments to grow the life science ecosystem throughout the state continue to bear fruit and generate dividends. One Biosciences' decision to establish its first U.S. footprint in Albany is a testament to the strength of the industry here, and the opportunities available for life science companies looking to expand and thrive.”

One Biosciences Executive Chairman Dr. Vincent Miller said,“We are excited to accelerate support of our pharma, biotech, and academic collaborators through our AI-driven single-cell technologies, which will ultimately benefit physicians and their patients. The local Albany life sciences ecosystem gives us access to a community of like-minded researchers and physicians committed to leveraging technology to improve health and is an ideal location from where to serve the US globally. We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s support.”

The Capital Region emerged as a location for One Biosciences' expansion due largely to its access to skilled scientific and technical talent, proximity to leading academic and healthcare institutions, and the State’s commitment to supporting life science investment programs.

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “Our Capital Region has rapidly become the life sciences capital and nerve-center of the nation, creating thousands of good-paying jobs and multiplier effects for our local economy in the process. This didn't happen by accident: it's the result of years of carefully coordinated and planned partnership between the public and private sectors. Thanks to that vision, One Biosciences has selected Albany as its first and premier location in the United States. Today is a proud day for Albany, our entire Capital Region, and I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Hochul and seeing even more investment locally as we continue to establish ourselves as national and state leaders in the life sciences sector."

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “This is a significant win for Albany County and a clear sign that we are building real momentum in the life sciences and biotechnology sectors. The decision by One Biosciences to establish its first United States location here reflects the strength of our workforce, our infrastructure, and the long-term economic strategy we’ve been advancing. This investment will bring high-quality jobs, support local innovation, and create new opportunities for partnerships with our universities and research institutions. It also reinforces our position as a competitive hub for cutting-edge industries that are shaping the future of healthcare and science. We are proud to welcome this company and look forward to the impact they will have on our community for years to come.”

City of Albany Mayor Dr. Dorcey Applyrs said, “This is a strong vote of confidence in Albany and in the growing life sciences ecosystem across the Capital Region. Welcoming One Biosciences to our city brings new, high-quality jobs and positions Albany at the forefront of cutting-edge research that has the potential to improve lives around the world. With our proximity to leading academic and healthcare institutions, and a workforce ready to meet the demands of this industry, Albany is well positioned to support companies that are advancing innovation in health and science. I am grateful to Governor Hochul and our state partners for their continued investment in building this sector and attracting global leaders to our city. This is how we retain talent and create pathways for young professionals in our city for the long term.”

Bolstering Biotechnology in New York State

New York’s biotechnology and life sciences industry is an engine of economic growth. Research and development in biotech not only advances the public good, measured in groundbreaking advancements to cure disease, but also generates new high-paying jobs while opening pathways for entrepreneurs and start-ups. Building off the Governor’s strategic investments in life sciences, including the creation of Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Hubs on Long Island and in Western New York, and the Biodefense Commercialization Fund to find new treatments for infectious diseases. Governor Hochul announced a plan in her State of the State address to launch a renewed investment to make New York the epicenter of life sciences innovation. The Governor’s Bolstering Biotech Initiative will support all phases of the life science sector pipeline, from discovery to commercialization, cementing New York’s position at the forefront of biotech innovation.

Last year, Governor Hochul announced new members for the Emerging Technology Advisory Board focused on biotechnology. This independent group of industry leaders is tasked with helping chart the course to further expand a thriving biotech ecosystem in New York State, advancing the Governor’s commitment to making New York a national leader in life sciences, innovation and advanced manufacturing.

Empire State Development oversees New York's Life Science Initiative, a $620 million program designed to invigorate the state’s commercial life science industry and attract, retain and grow companies in the sector. In 2025, New York was home to 3,400 life science companies and approximately 70,000 life science jobs, representing increases of 46 percent and 21 percent, respectively, from a decade ago. Nationally, New York ranks second in National Institutes of Health funding with $3.55 billion in 2025, supporting 29,000 jobs and generating $8.25 billion in economic activity, and ranks third in bioscience-related venture capital investments, number of bioscience patents, and total drug development pipeline.