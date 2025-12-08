Riyadh International Philosophy Conference Launches with 60 International Speakers

Riyadh International Philosophy Conference 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fifth edition of the Riyadh International Philosophy Conference 2025 commenced this evening at the King Fahd National Library. Organized by the Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission, the three-day conference is held under the theme “Philosophy Between East and West: Concepts, Origins and Mutual Influences.” This year’s gathering continues the conference’s intellectual trajectory initiated five years ago, reaffirming its role as a global platform that brings together thinkers, scholars, and experts from around the world, while strengthening the Kingdom’s position as an international center for knowledge production and cross-cultural dialogue.The opening session featured an address by the CEO of the Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, who welcomed the guests and stated that the fifth edition of the Riyadh International Philosophy Conference represents the continuation of a comprehensive intellectual project launched five years ago. What began as an idea, he noted, has developed into a firmly established initiative that elevates the visibility of philosophy, enriches intercultural dialogue, and reinforces the Kingdom’s standing as a global hub for knowledge creation and intellectual inquiry.Dr. Al-Wasel stressed that the conference has grown steadily in impact and reach, both locally and internationally, reflecting the confidence it has earned and its rising contribution to philosophical discourse between East and West.He explained that this year’s theme—“Philosophy Between East and West: Concepts, Origins and Mutual Influences.” Affirms that philosophy is shaped not by geography but by questioning; and that the engagement with “East and West” is not meant to reinforce division, but rather to highlight the shared intellectual heritage and human legacy rooted in the pursuit of meaning and the cultivation of awareness.The CEO emphasized that the convening of the conference at this moment reflects the contemporary need to restore philosophy’s role in an age of accelerating events and rising materialism, an age that necessitates revisiting fundamental questions and offering deeper readings of the global transformations underway.Dr. Al-Wasel added that Riyadh, by hosting this knowledge-centered event, affirms its status as a dynamic space where intellectual depth intersects with creative renewal, granting thought a vital position in shaping modern visions and questions.He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom’s leadership for its continuous support of knowledge initiatives, and to His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of Culture, and His Excellency Deputy Minister Hamed bin Fayez, for their ongoing support of cultural and intellectual programs that enrich Saudi Arabia’s intellectual landscape.He concluded by thanking the speakers and participants, noting that their presence enriches the conference’s content, and affirming that the event continues to build, year after year, an open intellectual environment that reflects the Kingdom’s growing presence within the global philosophical sphere.The conference features 60 speakers, philosophers, thinkers, and researchers from around the world, representing diverse philosophical schools and movements. This diversity provides a rich intellectual program that strengthens the conference’s role as an international platform for dialogue and the exchange of expertise. More than 40 discussion sessions will explore the roots of Eastern and Western philosophy, modes of reasoning, channels of mutual influence among intellectual traditions, and contemporary issues related to human meaning, cultural shifts, and the role of philosophy in interpreting present-day realities.This academic breadth offers researchers and attendees access to wide-ranging perspectives and analytical approaches that deepen philosophical discussions and enhance understanding of fundamental questions in human thought.The conference is expected to welcome approximately 7,000 visitors, reflecting the growing interest in philosophy and the humanities across the Kingdom.This strong turnout signals the expanding audience for philosophical engagement and the rising interaction with the intellectual content presented by the conference and its accompanying programs.The Riyadh International Philosophy Conference has become one of the region’s foremost annual intellectual events. Since its inception, it has played a central role in fostering global cultural exchange, reintroducing philosophical schools and movements within an international context, and cementing the Kingdom’s role in supporting intellectual production and building knowledge bridges between East and West, advancing the cultural and intellectual development pathways taking place in Saudi Arabia.

