Global Researchers Examine the Origins of Philosophizing at the Riyadh International Philosophy Conference 2025

Riyadh International Philosophy Conference 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Riyadh International Philosophy Conference 2025, organized by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission under the theme “Philosophy Between East and West: Concepts, Origins, and Mutual Influences,” hosted a panel session titled “The Origins of Philosophizing Between East and West.” The session featured Dr. Rachid Al-Aloui and Dr. Roger Berkowitz, and was moderated by Dr. Hani Al-Mulhim as part of the conference’s scientific program in its fifth edition.The session highlighted the earliest roots of philosophizing in ancient civilizations, noting that the question of beginnings played a central role in shaping philosophical consciousness in both East and West. It emphasized that tracing the moment of philosophical emergence opens the way to understanding the historical development of schools of thought and the evolution of concepts up to the modern era. It also stressed that the notion of “origin” is not merely the identification of a point in time, but a comprehensive approach that links human experience, philosophical inquiry, and the epistemic frameworks produced by civilizations over centuries.The discussion included an extensive overview of the development of Greek philosophy as one of the most significant foundational stages in the history of Western thought, while also noting that Eastern traditions contained major questions and profound reflections of comparable importance. The session pointed out that contemporary scholarship has revived recognition of the Eastern intellectual heritage within the broader landscape of human thought, despite the long-standing dominance of a Western perspective in documenting the history of philosophy.The session further highlighted key concepts such as reason, metaphysics, and the universal mind, exploring the meanings they carry and how they reflect different approaches to interpreting existence and knowledge. It also addressed the semantic frameworks on which philosophy relies in articulating truth, noting that the modern world is undergoing profound transformations associated with what is referred to as the “post-truth era,” which requires theoretical tools capable of understanding reality and interpreting its complexities.The session concluded that philosophy, in its contemporary context, represents an essential intellectual path for understanding major transformations, keeping pace with social and scientific change, and enhancing humanity’s ability to construct meaning in a world where technological influence is accelerating and human questions are increasingly interconnected.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.