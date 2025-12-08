International Institute of Los Angeles (IILA) Shares Sadness Over Tragic Shooting and Clarifies Facts on Afghan Arrivals

Cambria Tortorelli, CEO of International Institute of Los Angeles

IILA shares condolences after the recent National Guard shooting and provides context on Afghan newcomers who arrived after the 2021 evacuation.

Our thoughts are with the families affected by this tragedy, and we urge our community to respond with care, clarity, and a commitment to facts.” — Cambria Tortorelli, President & CEO International Institute of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Institute of Los Angeles (IILA) is deeply saddened by the tragic shooting involving National Guard members just before Thanksgiving, which resulted in the death of Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and the serious injury of Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this senseless act of violence.In light of recent public statements regarding Afghan arrivals, IILA would like to provide accurate information about the Afghan men, women, and children who came to the United States after the 2021 evacuation from Afghanistan. Many supported U.S. missions abroad at great personal risk and sought refuge here for their safety and the safety of their families.Afghan newcomers, including individuals granted Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs), have gone through an extensive and rigorous vetting process before receiving legal status in the United States. The screening process includes:• Biographic and biometric checks conducted by multiple U.S. agencies, including the Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, FBI, and intelligence partners.• Fingerprinting, background investigations, and cross-checking against national security and law enforcement databases.• In-depth, in-person interviews conducted by specially trained officers.• Additional verification for SIV applicants, including documentation of service to the U.S. government or military, letters of recommendation, and risk assessments confirming danger due to that service.Only individuals who successfully pass all required screenings, a process that can take months or years, are approved to enter the country as refugees or remain as asylees.For more than a century, IILA has supported immigrant and refugee communities in Los Angeles. Through our work with hundreds of Afghan newcomers over the past fifteen years, we have seen their resilience, hope, and commitment to contributing positively to their new communities.Acts of violence are the responsibility of individuals, not entire communities. We urge public officials, community leaders, and media outlets to approach this moment with care, accuracy, and compassion. Our community is strongest when we stand together against violence.IILA remains committed to supporting all those affected by this tragedy and to fostering a welcoming, inclusive society where facts guide our understanding and human dignity is upheld.

