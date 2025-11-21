IILA Calls on Los Angeles Community to Donate Food
SNAP is being restored—but not for 250k+ refugees and other humanitarian arrivals.
“Newcomers who have been admitted to the US in a humanitarian capacity need a little help to get on their feet before they can become self-sufficient,” said Cambria Tortorelli, President and CEO of the International Institute of Los Angeles. “It is incredibly callous to cut off food aid to these very vulnerable families and children, who have already experienced great trauma. They have come to the US because they see our country as a place of refuge, safety, and welcome.”
This Thanksgiving, IILA encourages the Los Angeles community to ensure that immigrants and refugees do not go hungry by giving to the local food bank or neighborhood food pantry. Food banks are nonprofit organizations that safely store millions of pounds of food for delivery to local food programs, such as food pantries.
Here is a list of food banks in the Southern California region:
Los Angeles County:
Los Angeles Regional Food Bank https://www.lafoodbank.org/
Orange County:
Second Harvest Food Bank https://feedoc.org/
Riverside County:
Feeding America https://www.feedingamericaie.org/
San Bernardino County:
Feeding America https://www.feedingamericaie.org/
You can also donate to IILA’s Refugee and Immigrant Emergency Fund to help provide grocery vouchers to refugees and asylees who have lost SNAP benefits at https://iilosangeles.org or https://bit.ly/RIEF. Your support is vital to ensure that our neighbors do not go hungry.
International Institute of Los Angeles (IILA) provides transformative services to refugees, immigrants, and working families by promoting self-sufficiency, strengthening resiliency, and honoring cultural identities. For more information about IILA’s services for refugees and immigrants or to get involved, please visit iilosangeles.org or contact Marisa Moonilal Montes at mmoonilal@iilosangeles.org.
Marisa Moonilal Montes
International Institute of Los Angeles
+1 323-224-3800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.