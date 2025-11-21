IILA Calls on Los Angeles Community to Donate Food

SNAP is being restored—but not for 250k+ refugees and other humanitarian arrivals.

It is incredibly callous to cut off food aid to these very vulnerable families and children, who have already experienced great trauma.” — Cambria Tortorelli, CEO, IILA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earlier this month, the sudden suspension of SNAP benefits sent shockwaves through millions of households. With the end of the shutdown, families let out a sigh of relief. But for nearly 250,000 refugees and humanitarian visa holders , relief is nowhere in sight. States are still instructed to cut off SNAP benefits for refugees , asylees, survivors of human trafficking, domestic violence, and others who were admitted to the U.S. for humanitarian protection. As of November 1, these legally present newcomers — people who fled torture, persecution, or trafficking — are being told they will no longer be able to receive food assistance.“Newcomers who have been admitted to the US in a humanitarian capacity need a little help to get on their feet before they can become self-sufficient,” said Cambria Tortorelli, President and CEO of the International Institute of Los Angeles . “It is incredibly callous to cut off food aid to these very vulnerable families and children, who have already experienced great trauma. They have come to the US because they see our country as a place of refuge, safety, and welcome.”This Thanksgiving, IILA encourages the Los Angeles community to ensure that immigrants and refugees do not go hungry by giving to the local food bank or neighborhood food pantry. Food banks are nonprofit organizations that safely store millions of pounds of food for delivery to local food programs, such as food pantries.Here is a list of food banks in the Southern California region:Los Angeles County:Los Angeles Regional Food Bank https://www.lafoodbank.org/ Orange County:Second Harvest Food Bank https://feedoc.org/ Riverside County:Feeding America https://www.feedingamericaie.org/ San Bernardino County:Feeding America https://www.feedingamericaie.org/ You can also donate to IILA’s Refugee and Immigrant Emergency Fund to help provide grocery vouchers to refugees and asylees who have lost SNAP benefits at https://iilosangeles.org or https://bit.ly/RIEF . Your support is vital to ensure that our neighbors do not go hungry.International Institute of Los Angeles (IILA) provides transformative services to refugees, immigrants, and working families by promoting self-sufficiency, strengthening resiliency, and honoring cultural identities. For more information about IILA’s services for refugees and immigrants or to get involved, please visit iilosangeles.org or contact Marisa Moonilal Montes at mmoonilal@iilosangeles.org.

