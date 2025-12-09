Advancing Tech Education, Wachter Supports the Loss Prevention Research Council with Proto LUMA Hologram Installation

Proto LUMA Halogram

Wachter donates a Proto LUMA hologram to LPRC, boosting retail loss prevention education with immersive tech, AI-driven avatars, and dynamic engagement tools.

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wachter Inc ., a leading technology solutions integrator and innovator, is pleased to provide the Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC) with a state-of-the-art Proto LUMA hologram unit to enhance retail education and innovation efforts. This advanced technology will serve as an immersive platform to educate the retail community on loss prevention, history, and ongoing trends, while also offering dynamic marketing and engagement opportunities.The Proto LUMA unit, a fully integrated holographic experience platform, employs cutting-edge IoT, AI, voice activation, facial recognition, and 4K visuals to deliver life-like, interactive digital content. Through this contribution, LPRC will utilize the technology to develop realistic avatars, including a digital version of Dr. Read Hayes, Executive Director of LPRC, who will be available as a life-like avatar to interact with visitors, answer questions, and share vital insights.“By providing access to this innovative holographic technology, we aim to foster greater understanding and collaboration within the retail loss prevention community,” said Matt Tyler, Vice President of Strategic Innovation at Wachter. “This support will enable LPRC to showcase the latest in retail tech and promote education in reducing loss and enhancing safety measures.”Dr. Read Hayes, a renowned expert in retail loss prevention with over 30 years of industry experience, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative. “This hologram unit offers a unique platform to connect, educate, and engage the retail community in a new digital format,” he stated. “We look forward to leveraging this technology to share knowledge about loss prevention and showcase the vital work of LPRC.”Wachter’s involvement also includes ongoing assistance with installation, support, and management through its help desk, ensuring seamless operation of the unit. Enabled via the Proto cloud platform, the hologram will support live streaming capabilities, allowing Dr. Hayes or other experts to engage remotely from anywhere in the world.“This is more than a project support effort; it’s a commitment to advancing retail education and technology,” added Tyler. “Innovative experiences like this are poised to become essential tools for education, marketing, and industry advancement.”The Proto LUMA hologram unit will be installed at LPRC’s facilities and serve as a model for future digital engagement initiatives within the industry.XXXAbout Wachter Inc.Wachter, Inc., has been at the forefront of providing top-notch IT solutions across the nation for decades. As a leading nationwide IT Solutions Integrator, Wachter has developed unparalleled expertise in technology. Wachter’s engineers and project managers leverage our nationwide W-2 workforce of technicians to converge electrical, data, security, and automation into intelligent building systems. Wachter’s proven track record of excellence across various technologies we are committed to providing our clients with the best-in-class IT solutions. For more information https://www.wachter.com/ About LPRCThe Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC) is a research and education organization dedicated to advancing loss prevention practices and fostering industry collaboration to develop innovative retail safety and security solutions. For more info: Operations@lpresearch.org or visit https://lpresearch.org/

