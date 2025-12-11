Deep Sentinel Mobile Monitoring & Surveillance Trailer Brings Real-Time Guard Intervention Anywhere There’s Cell Service

Deep Sentinel unveils a solar-powered Mobile Monitoring Trailer offering wide-area AI surveillance and rapid guard response for remote and hard-to-secure sites

Customers have told us for years: ‘We need Deep Sentinel’s ultra-responsive security surveillance in places where we can’t install cameras or run power.’ This trailer is our answer.” — David Selinger, Deep Sentinel Founder & CEO

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep Sentinel , the leader in AI-powered proactive video surveillance with real-time human intervention, today announced the launch of its Mobile Monitoring Trailer — a fully mobile, solar-powered security platform that delivers instant access to Deep Sentinel’s remote live guard monitoring anywhere, including places where power and permanent infrastructure are unavailable.Purpose-built for high-value outdoor environments, such as auto and parking lots, construction sites, industrial sites, and other remote locations, the Mobile Monitoring Trailer extends Deep Sentinel’s industry-defining real-time protection to the hardest-to-secure environments. With elevated wide-area visibility, edge AI processing, and guards who intervene within seconds, the solution transforms outdoor security from passive recording into active crime prevention.“Customers have told us for years: ‘We need Deep Sentinel’s ultra-responsive security surveillance in places where we can’t install cameras or run power.’ This trailer is our answer,” said founder and CEO David Selinger at Deep Sentinel. “It delivers the full Deep Sentinel experience, real-time monitoring, human verification, and immediate intervention in a format that can be deployed anywhere in minutes. In short, if a threat can reach the site, Deep Sentinel can stop that threat.”Built for reliability and response speed in demanding outdoor environments, the system’s enterprise-grade hardware includes a Gen V Deep Sentinel Hub, four wide-area cameras, a PTZ camera for alignment and tuning, dual solar panels, an 800Ah battery system, and integrated cellular connectivity. The system operates autonomously with minimal maintenance and requires no wiring, trenching, generators, or onsite power.Key differentiators of the Deep Sentinel Mobile Monitoring Trailer include:- Real-time guard intervention: Trained guards speak through the trailer’s two-way audio to deter intruders, escalate threats, or contact emergency services as needed within 30 seconds or less, stopping crime before loss or damage occurs. Unlike other mobile surveillance competitors, Deep Sentinel publishes clear service-level agreements that outline guard response times.- Operational-grade reliability: Built for continuous, high-demand use with SLA-backed performance, far more robust than traditional rental-style surveillance units.- Edge AI + elevated visibility: Mast-mounted cameras and on-board AI work together to reduce false alarms, accelerate response, and deliver wide-area situational awareness.- $0 upfront costs for customers and dealers: Deep Sentinel has integrated financing covering the full cost of the trailer and all of the attached equipment creating a simple pricing structure, no third-party financing.- Nationwide distribution: Leveraging Deep Sentinel’s nationwide distribution partners, the Deep Sentinel Mobile Monitoring Trailer can be delivered, installed and live within days virtually anywhere in the U.S.- Designed for reliability within a range of climates: A separate cold-weather model supports deployments in regions with average temperatures below 40ºF, ensuring consistent performance in harsh winter environments.This is ideal for sites such as:- Construction sites and material yards- Industrial yards and remote lots- Auto dealerships and parking lots- Utility, energy, and infrastructure projects- Retail and multitenant commercial properties- Critical infrastructure sites including bridges, dams, and similar propertiesMost surveillance trailers watch crime happen. Ours stops it,” added Selinger. “By combining mobility, solar power, and human intervention, we’re giving businesses the ability to secure valuable assets anywhere, without infrastructure, hassle, or compromise.”“Sites without infrastructure have always been some of the hardest environments to secure,” said Jack Azbill, CEO of Varitec Systems Inc, a Deep Sentinel dealer. “Deep Sentinel’s new trailer finally gives us a way to deliver real-time deterrence where traditional systems fall short. It’s a powerful addition to our toolkit.”The Mobile Monitoring Trailer is available exclusively through Deep Sentinel partners and includes hardware, monitoring, connectivity, and system maintenance in a simple monthly subscription.For more information, visit https://www.deepsentinel.com/mobile-monitoring-trailer or call 833-983-6006xxxxxAbout Deep SentinelDeep Sentinel is revolutionizing physical security for businesses and homes as the only system that actually stops crime before it happens. Trusted by thousands of businesses and homes across the U.S., and hundreds of security partners, the company's patented security solution combines AI-enabled surveillance with live guard response to turn passive cameras into powerful crime prevention tools. This AI-enhanced live guard solution integrates seamlessly with a range of camera systems, including third-party cameras or Deep Sentinel's own. Learn more at www.deepsentinel.com

