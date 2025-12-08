Rob Sarver Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rob Sarver, former Navy SEAL Lieutenant and CEO of Servius Group, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how navigating the extremes of human behavior—from combat deployments to high-stakes intelligence leadership—shaped his mindset, resilience, and purpose as a mission-driven entrepreneur.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Sarver explores how the Hero’s Journey framework guided his transition from the SEAL Teams to building Servius Group—an intelligence, cybersecurity, and threat-mapping firm serving state and national security organizations. He breaks down how controlling your narrative, aligning mission and team, and transforming deep personal wounds into purpose can drive clarity, service, and high-impact leadership.“Our deepest wounds reveal our greatest purpose,” said Sarver.Rob Sarver’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/rob-sarver

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.