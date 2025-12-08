Julie Hutchinson to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Julie Hutchinson, founder and CEO of Core Performance, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on peak performance without burnout, flow state, and science-backed stress relief.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Hutchinson will explore how high achievers can find calm in constant demand. She breaks down how simple self-regulation tools can shift the nervous system. Viewers will walk away with simple practices to reset, refocus, and protect their energy.“Success is how you feel while you achieve it,” said Hutchinson.Julie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/julie-hutchinson

