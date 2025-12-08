Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DUI and Neg. Op.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2006656

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Austin Soule           

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks             

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12/07/2025 - approximately 9:23 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 107 / White Oak Ln, Royalton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI and Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Timothy O. Perkins                        

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/07/2025, at approximately 2123 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatch to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Route 107 and White Oak Lane in Royalton, VT. While interacting with the operator, identified as Timothy O. Perkins, age 34 of Brookfield, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Following investigation, Perkins was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, and released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court (Windsor, at Woodstock) at the below date/time. 


 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/23/2025 at 08:30 am  

COURT: Windsor (at Woodstock Court)

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA


Sgt. Austin Soule

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933





