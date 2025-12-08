Royalton Barracks / DUI and Neg. Op.

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B2006656 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Austin Soule STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks CONTACT#: 802-234-9933 DATE/TIME: 12/07/2025 - approximately 9:23 pm INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 107 / White Oak Ln, Royalton, VT VIOLATION: DUI and Negligent Operation ACCUSED: Timothy O. Perkins AGE: 34 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/07/2025, at approximately 2123 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatch to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Route 107 and White Oak Lane in Royalton, VT. While interacting with the operator, identified as Timothy O. Perkins, age 34 of Brookfield, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Following investigation, Perkins was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, and released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court (Windsor, at Woodstock) at the below date/time.

COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 12/23/2025 at 08:30 am COURT: Windsor (at Woodstock Court) LODGED - LOCATION: NA BAIL: NA

Sgt. Austin Soule Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks 2011 VT RT 107

Bethel, VT 05032

Tel: 802-234-9933









Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.