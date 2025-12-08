Royalton Barracks / DUI and Neg. Op.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2006656
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Austin Soule
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/07/2025 - approximately 9:23 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 107 / White Oak Ln, Royalton, VT
VIOLATION: DUI and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Timothy O. Perkins
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/07/2025, at approximately 2123 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatch to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Route 107 and White Oak Lane in Royalton, VT. While interacting with the operator, identified as Timothy O. Perkins, age 34 of Brookfield, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Following investigation, Perkins was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, and released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court (Windsor, at Woodstock) at the below date/time.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/23/2025 at 08:30 am
COURT: Windsor (at Woodstock Court)
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
Sgt. Austin Soule
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933
