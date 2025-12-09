Red Sift OnDMARC tops G2’s winter rankings securing first place rankings in nearly half of all named reports

A social card showing all of Red Sift's G2 winter badges.

OnDMARC secures first place rankings in nearly half of all named reports, which look at customer satisfaction and data, leading in Europe, EMEA and APAC

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Sift today announced that its Red Sift OnDMARC recently hit a new milestone in the G2 Winter 2026 Report, securing first place in eight reports, as well as featured in 11 others with a record-breaking 16 badges, highlighting the continued growth and adoption of its OnDMARC product.“As organizations wrap up their year, we are thrilled to be maintaining momentum around our OnDMARC solution, proving what we have long believed - Red Sift’s unique combination of easy to use, powerful AI enabled tools and our industry leading support makes OnDMARC the obvious email security solution for security professionals,” said Rahul Powar, CEO of Red Sift.Red Sift secured top placement in reports like the relationship index, usability index and more.OnDMARC had satisfaction rates above industry average satisfaction rates according to the rankings, with 99% satisfaction on quality of support and 98% of users finding Red Sift easy to do business with.“The onboarding and integration process with OnDMARC is straightforward,” said Ken Y., Senior Security Architect. “The DMARC reports are extremely useful for identifying vendors that send emails on behalf of your company but lack proper email authentication. Our company was able to move to DMARC ‘Reject’ for over 200 domains in under a year, which would have been nearly impossible without Red Sift.”G2 evaluates platforms based on real customer feedback, factoring in satisfaction scores and market presence. Red Sift’s continued leadership in these reports reflects the consistent value customers experience, from guided onboarding and intuitive dashboards to ongoing support and measurable results.These recognitions cap off a year of growth and milestones, from the expansion of Brand Trust to social media to constant improvements in OnDMARC and our certificates program.About Red SiftRed Sift is the company making the internet fundamentally safer. Trusted by 1,200+ teams around the world, Red Sift makes it simple to deploy proactive security across email, web and PKI. Red Sift’s cloud-based applications make it easy to embrace the protocols that keep the internet safe – like DMARC & TLS – while protecting known protocol gaps, stopping configuration drift and using AI to scale.Red Sift is the official DMARC provider for Cisco, a trusted partner for Microsoft, and is the recommended certificate monitoring service of Let’s Encrypt. Backed by some of the best venture investors in the business. Learn more and get started for free at www.redsift.com

