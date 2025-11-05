Red Sift Expands Brand Trust with Social Media Monitoring to Stop Impersonation Threats

Screenshots from the new Red Sift Brand Trust social media monitoring application

With AI powered cyber-attacks becoming increasingly targeted and sophisticated, Red Sift brings real-time protection to social media.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Sift today announced the launch of Social Media Monitoring as part of its Brand Trust application. This new feature helps organizations spot and stop fake social media accounts that impersonate companies or executives, protecting brands, leadership and customers from scams and misinformation.Impersonation attacks are increasingly no longer limited to domains. Today, fraudulent profiles on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn are used to mislead customers, spread false information, and damage reputations. In fact, over 86% of global citizens have been exposed to fake news online. These threats can spread quickly and are hard to contain without visibility. Red Sift’s Social Media Monitoring provides that visibility for security teams.The new feature scans millions of social profiles and flags suspicious accounts that mimic company branding or executive identities. Using logo, face, and keyword recognition, it provides clear evidence, such as screenshots, platform details, and follower counts, so teams can act fast before harm escalates.“Attackers don’t limit themselves to one channel, and now, neither does Brand Trust,” said Rahul Powar, CEO of Red Sift. “Social platforms are now a prime target for brand impersonation. With AI lowering the barrier to creating convincing fakes, organizations need visibility and control beyond their domains. By extending Brand Trust to social media, we’re helping security teams close one of today’s fastest-growing gaps in impersonation defense.”Social Media Monitoring is built into Brand Trust with the same simple design customers already know, making it easy to extend protection without extra training. From one dashboard, teams can review impersonation attempts, search across platforms, classify results, and track takedowns over time.Existing Brand Trust customers can contact their Customer Success Executive to enable Social Media Monitoring. Learn how Brand Trust protects brands across domains and social platforms by signing up for our latest webinar About Red SiftRed Sift is the company making the internet fundamentally safer. Trusted by 1,200+ teams around the world, Red Sift makes it simple to deploy proactive security across email, web and PKI. Red Sift’s cloud-based applications make it easy to embrace the protocols that keep the internet safe – like DMARC & TLS – while protecting known protocol gaps, stopping configuration drift and using AI to scale.Red Sift is the official DMARC provider for Cisco, a trusted partner for Microsoft, and is the recommended certificate monitoring service of Let’s Encrypt. Backed by some of the best venture investors in the business. Learn more and get started for free at www.redsift.com ###

