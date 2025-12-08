Miss Grand United Kingdom Announces New National Director, Daniela Costin

Miss Grand United Kingdom has confirmed a major leadership transition for the 2025 competition season

LONDON, 85 GREAT PORTLAND STREET, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The change marks a new chapter for the organization as it prepares to elevate the UK’s presence on the Miss Grand International stage—one of the world’s fastest-growing and most influential global pageants.

Costin, who has spent over a decade building pageant platforms, coaching programmes, and international partnerships across the beauty industry, takes on full responsibility for the national competition, titleholder preparation, and all UK representation at Miss Grand International.

Speaking on her appointment, Costin shared:

“Miss Grand International has become one of the most aspirational global stages, and I am honoured to lead the United Kingdom into a new era. My vision is to build a modern, empowering, and highly professional national competition that truly showcases the diversity, talent, and ambition of UK women.”

Under her direction, the organization will host a newly structured Miss Grand United Kingdom National Final in May 2025, with the winner travelling to compete at Miss Grand International 2025.

The revamped UK programmed will focus on:

• High-level contestant training, including international-standard runway coaching and media preparation

• Professional finalist experiences, such as editorial photoshoots, workshops and brand partnerships

• A transparent judging framework combining performance, advocacy, communication and stage presence

• Stronger national visibility, with expanded media and digital coverage

Costin added:

“This is more than a competition. It’s a platform for growth, confidence, cultural representation and real community impact. I look forward to working closely with contestants, partners, and supporters across the UK as we build something exceptional together.”

Miss Grand United Kingdom will release full application details, venue information, and partnership announcements in the coming weeks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.