State Agriculture Department Announces $3 Million to Boost Workfo...

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced $3 million is available to boost the development of a skilled workforce in New York’s agricultural and food systems industries. First announced in Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State, the New York State Agriculture and Food Systems Workforce Development Grant Program supports the creation and expansion of workforce development programs that prepare individuals for jobs in New York’s diverse agriculture and food sectors.

Commissioner Ball said, “New York’s agricultural and food industries need to continue to attract and retain future generations of skilled workers who are prepared for a career in an industry that is rapidly developing alongside emerging technologies and ever-changing consumer demand. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to ensuring a strong agricultural pipeline in New York and look forward to seeing awarded projects make a difference for our industry.”

Successful applicants for the New York State Agriculture and Food Systems Workforce Development Grant Program must implement a program that prepares or leads individuals to employment in the agriculture or food system sector. Examples include programs that provide formal education or experiential learning for individuals to enter and gain skills applicable to jobs in the agriculture or food system industries; formal training or workforce development programs that provide, upon completion, a certificate, credential or other industry-recognized credential; and/or a formal program for currently employed individuals to gain new skills that help them better compete for other jobs in the industry or advance in their current role.

Funding for this program was included in the 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26 State Budgets. Eligible applicants include registered not-for-profit organizations, not-for-profit educational institutions, municipal government entities, and public benefit corporations. Applicants may apply for a minimum of $50,000 to a maximum of $500,000 through this funding opportunity. A minimum match of 20% is required. The matching requirement may be met through the awardee’s own resources and/or in-kind services.

For more information about this opportunity and how to apply, visit agriculture.ny.gov/rfp-0328-new-york-state-agriculture-and-food-systems-workforce-development-grant-program. Proposals are due on April 28, 2026. An informational webinar for interested applicants will be held on February 23, 2026 at 1:00 pm. Register at meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/r6f1ed9f870928103732bad7861fef173.

This program comes as part of Governor Hochul’s 2023 State of the State proposal, which directed the Department of Agriculture and Markets to address the food supply workforce shortage by engaging with agricultural producers and processors to train and recruit new entrants in the food and agricultural fields. In September 2023, the Department issued a Request for Information (RFI) to gather input from stakeholders to inform and shape this program. The Department continues to work with key stakeholders to identify internships and apprenticeships in horticulture, dairy management, crop production, food manufacturing, food distribution, and other related industries. The Department additionally works with educational institutions to ensure that the necessary skills and standards required by the industry are being taught to the future workforce.

New York State continues to prioritize investments in agricultural education to support workforce development and ensure that agriculture remains a viable industry in New York State. In this year’s proposed Executive Budget, Governor Hochul included $1 million in support for FFA and dedicated $500,000 to support the New York Agriculture in the Classroom program and $500,000 for the New York Association of Agricultural Educators to increase the number of certified agricultural educators in the state. In addition, $250,000 was included in support of Urban Agricultural Education, $250,000 for the 4-H Program, and $50,000 for the MANRRS program.