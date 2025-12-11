Zaiput Launches Next-Generation Continuous Crystallizer (KryZr) for Antisolvent and/or Cooling Crystallizations

KryZr Continuous Crystallizer

Zaiput’s KryZr revolutionizes continuous crystallization with advanced control, improved crystal quality, and lower R&D costs.

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zaiput Flow Technologies is proud to announce the commercialization of its latest innovation: the Continuous Crystallizer (KryZr), an advanced platform engineered to elevate the performance of cooling and/or antisolvent crystallization processes.

KryZr represents a significant leap forward in crystallization technology, combining state-of-the-art engineering with a design philosophy focused on efficiency, control, and scalability. Built to meet the rigorous demands of pharmaceutical and fine chemical manufacturing, the KryZr offers:

Proprietary A-PUSH Slurry Transfer System – This novel slurry transfer method, coupled with nonreturn valves, results in plug-flow characteristics for both the liquid and solids in the slurry, ensuring isokinetic withdrawal with no transfer lines between tanks.

Improved Crystal Quality Attributes – The highly efficient mixing and temperature control, along with the ability to distribute antisolvent into any tank of the cascade, result in improved crystal product quality.

Lower Development Costs – Starting at an internal volume of only 86 mL at the lab scale, KryZr drastically lowers the amount of material needed during crystallization process development.

“This launch marks another crucial moment in Zaiput’s continued philosophy to deliver state-of-the-art tools that support the transition from batch to continuous processes,” said Dr. Andrea Adamo, Zaiput’s CEO.

“With the KryZr, we’re revolutionizing the way people can perform multistage continuous crystallizations, which should allow for greatly reduced costs during API crystallization development,” added Mr. Robert Viano, KryZr product Manager at Zaiput.

Zaiput invites researchers and crystallization scientists to explore the full potential of the KryZr. To learn more or to inquire about testing this groundbreaking technology, please visit https://www.zaiput.com/product/crystallization/ or contact the team directly at sales@zaiput.com.

