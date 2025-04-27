Zaiput Launches Next-Generation Continuous Tower Reactor (TWR) for Hydrogenation and Heterogeneous Catalysis

Zaiput's new reactors for heterogeneous catalysis come in two sizes

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zaiput Flow Technologies is proud to announce the commercialization of its latest innovation: the Continuous Tower Reactor (TWR), an advanced platform engineered to elevate the performance of hydrogenation and other heterogeneously catalyzed processes.

The TWR represents a significant leap forward in reactor technology, combining state-of-the-art engineering with a design philosophy focused on efficiency, control, and scalability. Built to meet the rigorous demands of pharmaceutical and fine chemical manufacturing, the TWR offers:

• Enhanced Performance & Control: The reactor delivers exceptional heat and mass transfer, minimizing hot spots and maximizing catalyst efficiency through precise control of reaction parameters.

• Modularity & Customization: Users can tailor reactor configuration to meet the specific requirements of their chemistry, supporting a wide range of process intensification strategies.

• Safety & Direct Scalability: Designed for inherently safe continuous operation, the TWR’s minimal internal volume and compact footprint enable seamless scale-up from laboratory to production environments.

“This launch marks a pivotal moment in Zaiput’s mission to deliver cutting-edge tools that support the transition to continuous processing,” said Dr. Andrea Adamo, Zaiput’s CEO.

“With the TWR, we’re offering a new level of reaction control, safety, and efficiency in catalytic transformations. Additionally, we significantly reduce catalyst consumption, contributing to both cost-efficiency and the sustainable use of precious metals,” added Mr. Lorenzo Milani, TWR product Manager at Zaiput.

Zaiput invites researchers and process developers to explore the full potential of the TWR reactor. To learn more or inquire about testing the technology, please visit https://www.zaiput.com/product/heterogeneous-catalysis or contact the team directly at sales@zaiput.com.

