U.S. Patient Advocate Joins World’s Leading Breast Cancer Conference to Elevate the Lobular Breast Cancer Voice

Patient advocacy brings an under-researched breast cancer subtype into scientific focus at SABCS 2025

Lobular breast cancer has been underrecognized for decades, and elevating that voice is essential to advancing science.” — Flora Migyanka

DETROIT, MI, MI, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DYNAMI Foundation announced today that its founder, Flora Migyanka, has been invited to participate as the only U.S. patient advocate on the scientific stage in a special session on December 9th dedicated to Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) — the world’s leading breast cancer research conference.SABCS convenes more than 10,000 researchers, clinicians, and industry leaders from around the world each year and plays a central role in shaping global breast cancer research priorities. SABCS introduced its first dedicated scientific session focused exclusively on ILC in 2023. Invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC) is the second most common subtype of breast cancer, affecting more than 40,000 people annually in the United States, yet historically it has received less than 1% of dedicated research funding.New data released by the American Cancer Society shows that the incidence of invasive lobular breast cancer is growing at an alarming rate, further widening the gap between disease prevalence and research investment. Until recently, patient experience has largely been absent from scientific forums where research priorities and clinical trial frameworks are established.“Including patient perspective in scientific discussions helps ensure research reflects the realities of living with this disease,” Migyanka said. “Lobular breast cancer has been underrecognized for decades, and elevating that voice is essential to advancing science.”The session, “Special Session: Lobular Breast Cancer Updates,” will be co-moderated by Steffi Oesterreich, Ph.D. — Shear Family Foundation Chair for Breast Cancer Research, Professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Chemical Biology at the University of Pittsburgh, Co-Leader of the Cancer Biology Program at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, and Co-Director of the Women’s Cancer Research Center at Magee-Womens Research Institute & UPMC Hillman Cancer Center — alongside Marlene Kok, M.D., Ph.D., Breast Medical Oncologist and Associate Professor at the Netherlands Cancer Institute and Senior Group Leader in the Department of Tumor Biology & Immunology in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.The session features investigators from leading institutions, including Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and has been highlighted by national oncology media as one of the key scientific sessions to watch at SABCS 2025.Migyanka’s invitation reflects a growing recognition that accelerating progress in lobular breast cancer requires integrating patient insight directly into scientific dialogue, research prioritization, and clinical trial design.“This moment is about ensuring the collective voices of patients living with lobular breast cancer are present where scientific decisions are made,” Migyanka said. “Being on this stage allows patient experience to help inform research priorities, clinical trial design, and how progress is measured.”She noted that lobular breast cancer differs biologically and clinically from other breast cancer subtypes.“Lobular breast cancer behaves differently from other breast cancers,” Migyanka added. “It often does not form a lump, can be missed on routine imaging, and currently has no therapies developed specifically for it. Elevating the lobular breast cancer voice at SABCS is about closing that gap through research, collaboration, and awareness.”About the DYNAMI FoundationBased in Detroit, the DYNAMI Foundation is dedicated to improving outcomes for people affected by invasive lobular breast cancer. Since its founding, the organization has funded more than fifteen high-impact ILC research projects, connected national research collaborators, and elevated awareness of a disease long overlooked in traditional research funding models.

