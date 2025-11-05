The Dynami Foundation Expands National Impact on Lobular Breast Cancer Research Following 10th Annual Uncork for a Cure

Flora Migyanka, Founder, The Dynami Foundation Molly Moravek, MD, MPH, MSCI, James Rae, PhD, Sofia Merajver MD, PhD, Daniel Hayes MD, Erin Cobain MD, Flora Migyanka, Versa Pleasant, MD, MPH, Monika Burness MD, Jacqueline Juress MD, PhD, Lonnie Shea PhD, Gracie Boxer MD

A Decade of Strength. A Future of Breakthroughs.

From an idea around a dinner table to a national movement shaping lobular research, we’re giving this overlooked disease a voice, visibility, and real hope to women facing diagnosis.” — Flora Migyanka

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan’s The Dynami Foundation’s 10th Annual Uncork for a Cure celebrated a decade of impact last month, marking more than $3.5 million raised since its inception to advance research and awareness for Invasive Lobular Carcinoma (ILC) — the second-most-common form of breast cancer, yet one that receives less than 1 percent of dedicated research funding.Held at M1 Concourse in Pontiac MI, the milestone event brought together over 400 guests for an unforgettable evening of culinary excellence, community, and purpose. Detroit’s top chefs — including SheWolf, Chartreuse, Takoi, Grey Ghost, Selden Standard, Mabel Gray, Oak & Reel, The Dixboro Project, Miss Kim, and Vecino, among others — presented tasting experiences paired with award-winning wines curated by Master Sommelier Madeline Triffon, the first woman in the United States and only the second in the world to earn the title.Triffon — Migyanka’s first cousin — led a team of Michigan’s most accomplished sommeliers and wine professionals, creating a celebration of taste, artistry, and advocacy. Since 2016, Uncork for a Cure has evolved from a small dinner into one of Metro Detroit’s premier philanthropic events, fueling innovative ILC research, patient education, and advocacy through partnerships with leading cancer centers nationwide.“The 10th anniversary marks a defining moment for us,” said Flora Migyanka, Founder, President & Patient Advocate of the DYNAMI Foundation and a 13-year ILC survivor. “From an idea around a dinner table to a national movement shaping lobular research, we’re giving this overlooked disease a voice, visibility, and real hope to women facing diagnosis.”In early October, The Dynami Foundation also hosted its third annual Uncork Up North at Hagerty Garage in Traverse City, featuring top northern Michigan chefs and sommeliers led by Amanda Danielson, owner and Advanced Sommelier of Trattoria Stella. Proceeds from that event benefit the Cowell Family Cancer Center Fund through Munson Healthcare, expanding the foundation’s statewide impact.Recent data highlight the urgency of Lobular Breast Cancer:• The American Cancer Society reports ILC cases are rising nearly three times faster than other subtypes.• Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center emphasizes the urgent need for ILC-specific research and clinical trials due to its unique biology.In December, Migyanka will represent patients as a Featured Patient Advocate Speaker at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) — the world’s largest breast-cancer meeting — during the only session devoted entirely to ILC, joining global experts from UPMC, Dana-Farber, and Institut Curie.The Dynami Foundation—whose name means “strength” in Greek—was formally established in 2019 to build on the momentum created by Uncork for a Cure. Under Migyanka’s leadership, the organization has become a national voice for lobular breast cancer advocacy, recognized by the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute’s Heroes for Cancer Community Service Award and through the Leigh Pate Memorial Lectureship series, recognizing its pivotal role in advancing collaboration and visibility for ILC research nationwide.For photos, media inquiries, or more information about upcoming events, visit www.dynamifoundation.org/uncork-for-a-cure Media Contact:Jill Giacomino773-791-3922jill@socialgatheringco.coFollow Uncork for a Cure:Facebook: UncorkforaCureInstagram: @UncorkforaCure_DetroitAbout The Dynami FoundationDynami is the Greek word for “Strength.” The Dynami Foundation is dedicated to advancing the science, research, treatment, and prevention of breast cancer—particularly Invasive Lobular Carcinoma—while strengthening patients as they navigate the complexities of their breast cancer journey. Learn more at www.uncorkforacure.org

