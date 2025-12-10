Premier Enterprise Solutions LLC Co-Founders Named Inc. Business Leaders of the Year

Jacqueline and Michael Lopez recognized for cultivating strong teams, positive culture, and mission-driven impact

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Enterprise Solutions LLC co-founders, President Jacqueline Lopez and Chief Operating Officer Michael Lopez, have been named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business list as Business Leaders of the Year. The distinction honors executives who drive meaningful organizational impact through vision, collaboration, and commitment to their teams.

The recognition honors leaders who, through exceptional execution, have guided their organizations to significant milestones and core business wins, including customer expansion, strengthened service delivery, increased market influence, and industry-defining accomplishments. Honorees across industries such as technology, health care, finance, and retail are selected for their success and their positive impact on the organizations and communities they serve.

"At Premier, great leadership is defined by how you support your team," said Jacqueline Lopez, President and co-founder. "Every honor we receive reflects the people who stand with us. Their commitment to the mission and the way they live our values each day make recognition like this possible."

"Culture is the driver of great work," added Michael Lopez, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder. "We believe in building strong teams, creating space for people to grow, and enabling them to do their best work for the agencies we support. This distinction belongs to our entire Premier family."

Inc.’s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

For more information or to view the complete list, visit inc.com/best-in-business.

About Premier Enterprise Solutions

Premier Enterprise Solutions delivers enterprise IT modernization, cybersecurity, program management, and digital transformation support to U.S. defense and civilian agencies. Founded by former government leaders who built the company they wished had existed during their federal service, Premier elevates missions with solutions built on deep mission understanding and proven results.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

