RWJBarnabas Health Teams Up with New Jersey Devils Superstar Jack Hughes in Multi-Year Partnership

Jack Hughes

Get Checked Campaign Urges New Jerseyans to Prioritize Preventative Care and Health Screenings

WEST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RWJBarnabas Health is teaming up with New Jersey Devils superstar Jack Hughes in a multi-year partnership encouraging residents of New Jersey and the surrounding region to prioritize their health care needs.Hughes will serve as a Brand Ambassador for RWJBarnabas Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive academic health system, joining a team of 45,000 employees who are committed to creating a healthier New Jersey, further strengthening a more than 30-year partnership between RWJBarnabas Health and the New Jersey Devils.Hughes, who is passionate about inspiring others, will help deliver a powerful message for individuals to Get Checked by scheduling routine doctor visits, getting recommended health screenings, and taking advantage of the full range of RWJBarnabas Health’s preventive care and specialty services. The centerpiece of the partnership is a robust multi-platform promotional and community engagement campaign.“RWJBarnabas Health is proud of its longstanding partnership with the New Jersey Devils and this new collaboration with Jack Hughes allows us to deepen our commitment to building and sustaining a healthier New Jersey,” said Mark E. Manigan, President and Chief Executive Officer, RWJBarnabas Health. “As a trusted leader on and off the ice, Jack embodies the values of teamwork, dedication and community, making him an ideal partner to help encourage New Jersey residents to make their health a priority. Together, we will raise awareness about the importance of regular checkups and preventive care, reinforcing our shared commitment to improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve across New Jersey.”The #1 overall draft pick of the New Jersey Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft, Hughes has spent his entire professional career in the Garden State and is committed to making a difference where he lives and works. The 24-year-old has always prioritized his health care needs through proper rest and recovery, a disciplined nutrition plan, and regular visits to his primary care physician and specialists as needed. Now, he’s joining the RWJBarnabas Health team, and will use his platform to share that same message with the broader community.“I’m really excited to partner with one of the biggest health care systems in the state and as someone who is proud to play here in New Jersey, I truly believe this is going to be an awesome partnership,” said Jack Hughes. “Both of my grandfathers, a pediatric neurologist and a firefighter, are two individuals who impacted people’s lives for the better in completely different ways. Making a meaningful contribution to my community and impacting others are very important to me. This partnership bridges it all together. Being part of that and making a difference is something I am really proud of.”Hughes joining the RWJBarnabas Health team serves as an extension to RWJBarnabas Health’s current Devils’ initiatives which includes: hosting the annual ‘Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk,’ to promote healthy, active lifestyles; supporting youth hockey programs, such as Learn to Play and high school hockey; community-based programs, including the annual system-wide hospital visits; hosting annual blood drives and community screenings; important cause nights, immersive game day patient experiences, and more.Highlighting the partnership, a Get Checked–themed TV spot - along with a second commercial featuring Hughes and his new team of elite health-care professionals - will debut in mid-December, with a full media schedule planned for 2026. In addition, a digital content series showcasing Hughes alongside members of the RWJBarnabas Health team is currently in development.Additionally, more than 200 life-sized Jack Hughes/RWJBarnabas Health branded Get Checked cutouts will be placed in hospitals, outpatient centers, physician’s offices, and New Jersey Devils affiliate hockey rinks across the state. Other campaign elements include digital and social content, outdoor, radio spots, community events, in-game/in-arena messaging, dasher branding, signage across hospitals and doctor’s offices, and much more.Hughes will utilize his platform to help make a meaningful impact among people of all ages and backgrounds in communities across New Jersey. Through this partnership, Hughes is reinforcing his commitment to make a difference with the next generation of kids that look up to professional athletes, while encouraging them to develop healthy habits from a young age.To complement this partnership, Hughes will be welcomed into the RWJBarnabas Health family, alongside its 45,000 employees across the state, many who are passionate Devils fans. This includes participating in employee team-building activities, and new programs established to enhance employee engagement, as Hughes will elevate his role as a champion for building a healthier New Jersey, one patient at a time.RWJBarnabas Health is the Official Health Care Provider of The New Jersey Devils, with the RWJBarnabas Health logo prominently featured on all Devils’ home jerseys as the Club’s first-ever patch partner.ABOUT RWJBARNABAS HEALTHRWJBarnabas Health is New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive academic health system, caring for more than five million people annually. Nationally renowned for quality and safety, the system includes 14 hospitals and 9,000 affiliated physicians integrated to provide care at more than 700 patient care locations.RWJBarnabas Health partners with its communities to build and sustain a healthier New Jersey. It provides patient-centered care in a compassionate manner and is the state’s largest safety-net provider and leader in addressing the social determinants of health. RWJBarnabas Health provides food to the hungry, housing for the homeless and economic opportunities to those most vulnerable.RWJBarnabas Health’s commitment to enhancing access to care includes a transformative partnership with Rutgers University, including the Rutgers Cancer Institute — the state's only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.RWJBarnabas Health is among New Jersey’s largest private employers, with more than 45,000 employees, contributing more than $7 billion to the state economy every year. For more information, visit www.RWJBH.org

RWJBarnabas Health Teams Up with Jack Hughes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.