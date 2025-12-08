Level Underwriting Launches Mobile Plant & Equipment Insurance in Australia on ChainThat BPA Platform

ChainThat Logo Level Undewriting Logo

Our goal is to give brokers the tools to be effective, efficient and educated in the mobile plant and equipment space. ChainThat’s BPA platform has been instrumental in enabling a seamless experience.” — Ross Webster, Managing Director at Level Underwriting

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Level Underwriting , a new specialist underwriting agency in Australia, has launched its mobile plant and equipment insurance offering using their Slipstream platform, operating on ChainThat ’s Beyond Policy Administration (BPA) platform.Focused on small to medium-sized operators in the earthmoving sector, Level combines deep industry expertise with a modern, and efficient broker portal. Available exclusively through licensed insurance brokers, the agency offers a seamless online experience for quoting, policy management, renewals, and claims.Since going live on 17 November 2025, Level has already onboarded hundreds of brokers onto BPA. The platform powers all aspects of the agency’s operations, enabling efficiency, automation, and compliance as Level scales its business.“At ChainThat, we love working with agencies that have an entrepreneurial mindset, and Level Underwriting exemplifies this perfectly. We're delighted to have helped Ross and his team ensure they deliver on the value they've promised to the market. We wish Level Underwriting every success and look forward to supporting their continued growth,” said Vikas Acharya, CEO at ChainThat.“Our goal at Level is to provide brokers with the tools required to be effective, efficient and educated in the mobile plant and equipment space” said Ross Webster, Managing Director at Level Underwriting. “ChainThat’s BPA platform has been instrumental in achieving that, it enables brokers to operate with agility and confidence from day one and gives us the flexibility and automation to deliver a seamless experience for our brokers.”“Level Underwriting is the first agency to deploy its entire operations on our Slipstream platform, providing Level with a brilliant digital platform to scale the business with confidence. Ross and his team have done an exceptional job shaping a proposition that has been well received in the market and genuinely supports brokers. We’re proud to back their journey and excited to see the impact they’ll make on the mobile plant and equipment market in Australia,” said Steve Gilbert, Managing Director at Iffinity.Level’s launch also follows Iffinity’s recent appointment as a Lloyd’s Coverholder, marking an important step in strengthening the compliance and capacity framework that supports its future growth in Australia and New Zealand.About ChainThatChainThat is a leading insurtech company based in London, dedicated to developing technology platforms that help insurance organisations realise their full potential. ChainThat empowers insurers, underwriting agencies, brokers, and other insurance intermediaries to activate growth and achieve their business potential through intuitive SaaS-based platforms. Since 2015, ChainThat has been delivering enterprise-grade technology that simplifies and accelerates insurance operations.Website: www.chainthat.com About Level UnderwritingLevel Underwriting Pty Ltd is a specialist underwriting agency in Australia focused on mobile plant and equipment insurance. Level Underwriting Pty Ltd is a corporate authorised representative (No. 001317112) of Iffinity Pty Ltd; AFSL 231093, ABN 34 055 235 875. To learn more about Iffinity visit www.iffinity.com.au Website: www.levelunderwriting.com.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.