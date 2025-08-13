Amparo Reports Significant Gains with ChainThat’s BPA Platform

ChainThat Limited Amparo Insurance

Amparo Insurance, a US general agency, has announced remarkable efficiency improvements following its Personal Auto product launch on ChainThat’s BPA platform.

Partnering with ChainThat has been a significant upgrade for the organization. In the last 12 months, we have seen at least 20% efficiency gains in our operational processes because of BPA.” — Pushan Sen Gupta - Co-Founder, Amparo Insurance

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amparo Insurance , a US-based general agency, has announced remarkable efficiency improvements following its Personal Auto product launch on ChainThat ’s Beyond Policy Administration® (BPA) platform.Since going live, Amparo has significantly increased operational efficiency across the entire policy lifecycle — from application to payment processing. This transformation has streamlined internal processes, reduced manual intervention, and enhanced operational performance, positioning Amparo as a leader in insurance technology adoption.Pushan Sen Gupta, Co-Founder of Amparo, commented:“Partnering with ChainThat has been a significant upgrade for the organization. In the last 12 months, the BPA platform has enabled us to automate critical workflows, issue policies more quickly, and handle post-bind processes efficiently. The results have been immediate and impactful across all functions – underwriting, sales, customer service, finance, and backend operations. We see at least 20% efficiency gains in our operational processes because of BPA, and the ease of configurability and extensibility of their platform means that we can make continuous improvements to enhance our performance even further.”The implementation of BPA has helped Amparo streamline its quote-to-bind operations and reduce reliance on manual interventions. By allowing greater control over configuration and product changes, the platform supports Amparo’s ability to adapt quickly to evolving business needs.Vikas Acharya, CEO of ChainThat, added:“It’s incredibly rewarding to see our platform delivering tangible value for Amparo. From day one, our focus has been to enable our clients to move faster and operate with confidence. This reflects the strength of our collaboration and the power of BPA to support insurers with unique market needs.”The partnership continues to evolve, with both organisations committed to ongoing innovation and operational excellence.###About AmparoSince 2021, Amparo Insurance has been providing high-quality, comprehensive insurance solutions to customers in the community. Amparo offers private passenger auto insurance tailored to meet each client’s unique needs. The company’s mission is to make obtaining insurance coverage an easy and stress-free process while delivering exceptional customer service.For more information, visit www.amparoinsurance.comAbout ChainThatChainThat is a leading insurtech company based in London, dedicated to developing technology platforms that help insurance organisations realise their full potential. ChainThat empowers insurers, MGAs, brokers, and other insurance intermediaries to activate growth and achieve their business potential through intuitive SaaS-based platforms. Since 2015, ChainThat has been delivering enterprise-grade technology that simplifies and accelerates insurance operations. For more information, visit www.chainthat.com.

