Vantisco Partners with Evertreen to Support Global Reforestation Efforts

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantisco, a European technology services provider specialising in digital transformation, cybersecurity, AI solutions, and enterprise IT infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Evertreen to support global reforestation initiatives, demonstrating that technological innovation and environmental responsibility can advance together.



Technology Services with Environmental Purpose

As a comprehensive technology partner serving enterprises across Europe and the MENA region, Vantisco delivers end-to-end solutions spanning cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation. The partnership with Evertreen extends this holistic approach beyond digital systems to include measurable environmental impact.



Transparent Impact Through Technology

Reflecting Vantisco's commitment to transparency and measurability—principles embedded in all technology services from cybersecurity governance to cloud infrastructure monitoring—every tree planted through this initiative is geo-tracked via Evertreen's platform. Clients and team members can view precise GPS coordinates, monitor growth, and track the long-term environmental benefits of the company's commitment.



Scaling Environmental Impact with Business Growth

The partnership establishes a sustainable framework where Vantisco's expanding technology services portfolio directly contributes to reforestation. As the company grows its presence across construction, retail, agriculture, government, and enterprise sectors in Europe and MENA, delivering integrated solutions in IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, AI implementation, and digital transformation, its environmental contribution scales proportionally.



Comprehensive Technology Services, Comprehensive Responsibility

Vantisco's approach to environmental sustainability mirrors its technology service delivery philosophy: comprehensive, transparent, and results-driven. Whether deploying secure cloud infrastructure, implementing AI governance frameworks, managing enterprise IT systems, or supporting digital transformation initiatives, Vantisco integrates responsibility into every aspect of operations.



About Vantisco

Vantisco is a Milan-based technology services provider delivering integrated solutions across IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud services, and digital transformation. Serving construction, retail, agriculture, government, and enterprise sectors across Europe and the MENA region, Vantisco helps organisations navigate complex technological landscapes through strategic consulting, implementation services, and ongoing support. The company's holistic approach combines technical expertise with governance frameworks to ensure secure, sustainable, and effective technology adoption.



About Evertreen

Evertreen is a global environmental impact company dedicated to restoring ecosystems and combating climate change through large-scale tree planting projects. By partnering with organizations and individuals worldwide, Evertreen helps plant and monitor trees that absorb carbon, support biodiversity, and empower local communities. Committed to transparency and measurable impact, Evertreen transforms reforestation into a collective effort for a greener, healthier planet — one tree at a time.





Legal Disclaimer:

