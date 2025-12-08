Stone Talent Partners Joins Evertreen to Support Global Reforestation Efforts

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stone Talent Partners, a global agriculture recruitment company committed to connecting talent with purpose-driven opportunities, has partnered with Evertreen to take meaningful environmental action through global tree planting. This collaboration reflects their dedication not only to strengthening the agricultural workforce worldwide, but also to supporting the ecosystems that sustain it.



Growing Talent, Growing Forests

With its focus on agriculture recruitment across international markets, Stone Talent Partners understands the essential relationship between people, land, and sustainable development. By planting trees with Evertreen, the company extends that mission from the field to the forest — contributing to reforestation projects that restore biodiversity, capture CO₂, and empower local communities.



Transparent, Traceable Impact

Every tree planted by Stone Talent Partners is geo-tracked through Evertreen’s digital platform. Their clients and partners can follow the growth of their forest in real time, ensuring full transparency and a long-term view of the positive environmental impact.



A Commitment Rooted in Responsibility

“At Stone Talent Partners, we believe that supporting agriculture means supporting the planet,” the team shares. “Our partnership with Evertreen allows us to give back to the environments that make global agriculture possible.”

Evertreen is proud to collaborate with Stone Talent Partners, celebrating their dedication to responsible growth and to a greener future for the agricultural sector worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.