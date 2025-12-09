Alpha Mannosidosis Market CAGR to be at 17.3% from 2025 to 2029 | $33.81 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Alpha Mannosidosis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Alpha Mannosidosis Market?

The market for alpha mannosidosis has seen significant expansion in the last few years. The market size, which is projected to be $15.1 billion in 2024, is estimated to escalate to $17.87 billion by 2025, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. Factors such as growth in emergent markets, urbanization, a rise in the demand for synthetic fibers, and government support for the textile industry have contributed to the growth observed in the historic period.

The market for alpha mannosidosis is projected to experience a considerable expansion in the upcoming years, with its value predicted to reach $33.81 billion in 2029, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. This expected growth during the forecast period could be linked to factors such as the rise in the global population and urbanization, growth of e-commerce, heightened demand for sportswear, an increased presence of organized retail in emerging economies, and growing influence of social media. During the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be characterized by growing application of enzyme therapy, increased adoption of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and more frequent use of cisterna magna infusion.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Alpha Mannosidosis Market?

The alpha mannosidosis market is anticipated to grow due to the increasing demand for precision medicine. With a focused approach to healthcare, precision medicine takes into account the unique genetic, environmental, and lifestyle variations of each patient to enhance preventative measures and treatment strategies. The growth in precision medicine is facilitated by progress in genomic technologies and data analysis, which in turn allows for a more precise determination of genetic variances and how they impact health. An increased need for customised treatment plans, along with a greater awareness of the inadequacies of generic health solutions, is creating an interest in more personalised healthcare options. Precision medicine improves the creation of targeted therapies, designed to match the distinct genetic mutations and patient profiles related to this uncommon condition. An example of this is data from the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), a U.S. nonprofit umbrella organisation that reported 16 new treatments for rare diseases approved by the FDA in 2023, showing a significant rise from the six treatments approved in 2022. As a result, the increasing demand for precision medicine is stimulating the expansion of the alpha mannosidosis market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Alpha Mannosidosis Market?

Major players in the Alpha Mannosidosis include:

• Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

• Cipla

• Daiichi Sankyo Company

• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

• Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

• Merck

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Novartis AG

• Amgen

• Centogene

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Alpha Mannosidosis Market In The Future?

Key players in the alpha mannosidosis market are prioritizing the creation of enzyme replacement therapies for the rare disease known as alpha-mannosidosis. By providing an external source of alpha-mannosidase, these treatments mitigate the build-up of mannose-rich oligosaccharides in different tissues and organs, a signature trait of the disease that contributes to its pathological impacts. For example, in February 2023, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, an American pharmaceutical firm, introduced Lamzede (velmanase alfa), the first U.S.-authorized enzyme replacement treatment for alpha-mannosidosis, a peculiar genetic illness characterized by the lack of alpha-mannosidase enzyme in the body and its symptoms occurring beyond the central nervous system. Lamzede reinstates typical cellular function in patients by functioning similarly to the alpha-mannosidase enzyme naturally produced by the human body. Patients are administered a 10 mg injection of Lamzede on a weekly basis.

What Segments Are Covered In The Alpha Mannosidosis Market Report?

The alpha mannosidosis market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Therapy Type: Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), Other Therapies

2) By Indication: Type I, Type II, Type III

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Speciality Clinics

Subsegments:

1) By Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT): Autologous BMT, Allogeneic BMT

2) By Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT): Recombinant Enzymes, Long-acting Enzyme Formulations

3) By Other Therapies: Symptomatic Treatments, Gene Therapy, Supportive Care

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Alpha Mannosidosis Market?

In 2024, North America led the alpha mannosidosis market in size, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the strongest growth rate in the future. The report on this market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

