Breast Augmentation FAQs: Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey Plastic Surgeon Jordan P. Farkas, MD Answers Common Questions

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breast augmentation remains one of the most frequently performed cosmetic procedures in the United States. In fact, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, breast augmentation was the second-most popular cosmetic surgery procedure in the U.S. last year, with more than 306,000 procedures performed in 2024. (1) Dr. Jordan P. Farkas, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Bergen County, New Jersey , says many patients begin their breast augmentation journey with similar questions about safety, candidacy, implant selection, and long-term expectations. Below, Dr. Farkas addresses a few of the most frequently asked questions he hears from patients considering breast augmentation.How Do I Choose the Right Breast Implant Size, Type, and Shape?According to Dr. Farkas, selecting the “right” implant is not about picking a perfect number—it’s about matching a patient’s goals with their natural proportions, lifestyle, and tissue characteristics. Today’s implants come in a wide variety of sizes, profiles, and shapes, including round and anatomically contoured designs. Patients can also choose between silicone gel implants, known for their natural feel, or saline implants, which are filled after placement and typically require a smaller incision.During the consultation process, Dr. Farkas uses detailed measurements, visual references, and implant sizers to help patients preview how different options may look on their bodies. “The goal is to create seamless harmony between the implant and the patient’s physique,” he explains. “A personalized, balanced result always yields the most natural-looking outcome.”Am I a Candidate for Breast Augmentation?Breast augmentation may benefit individuals seeking fuller breasts, improved symmetry, or restored volume after pregnancy, breastfeeding, or weight fluctuation. However, candidacy goes beyond aesthetic goals. Ideal candidates are typically in good overall health, nonsmokers, and have realistic expectations about results and recovery. Dr. Farkas also evaluates skin elasticity, existing breast anatomy, and whether additional procedures—such as a breast lift —may be recommended to achieve results that align with an individual’s overall expectations. “Every patient’s goals and anatomy are unique. Candidacy is about choosing the safest, most effective path to the result they envision,” he notes.What Is Recovery from Breast Augmentation Like, and When Can I Resume Normal Activities?Dr. Farkas says breast augmentation is usually performed as an outpatient procedure under general anesthesia. Most patients find that they can return to light activities within several days and resume non-strenuous work shortly thereafter. A supportive post-operative bra is usually recommended to minimize swelling and promote proper healing.While early recovery is often smooth, Dr. Farkas notes that full healing occurs over several weeks. Strenuous exercise or heavy lifting should be avoided for approximately four to six weeks. Patients may notice gradual changes as their implants settle into position, with final results often becoming fully visible within a few months.“Recovery is a team effort,” Dr. Farkas says. “Patients should be guided through every stage to maximize comfort and safety, and the recovery process should be thoroughly explained by the plastic surgery team to provide them with a clear understanding of what to expect.”Will I Be Able to Breastfeed After Breast Augmentation?Many individuals considering breast augmentation are concerned about future breastfeeding. Dr. Farkas explains that, in most cases, if a patient is naturally able to breastfeed (some women are not) then breast implants should not interfere with that ability. Surgical technique plays an important role—especially when considering incision type and implant placement—so these factors are discussed in detail during consultation.“It’s important for patients to share any future family plans,” Dr. Farkas advises. “That way, the procedure can be tailored to preserve breastfeeding potential whenever possible.”Will Breast Implants Interfere with Mammograms or Cancer Detection?Another common concern is whether implants complicate breast cancer screening. Dr. Farkas reassures patients that mammograms can still be performed safely and effectively with implants. Specialized imaging views (known as Eklund or displacement techniques) allow radiologists to visualize breast tissue clearly.“Women should continue regular breast screenings according to age-appropriate guidelines,” he says. “Open communication with the imaging center and your doctors can help ensure safe, accurate mammography.”How Long Do Breast Implants Last?While breast implants are typically long-lasting, they are not considered lifetime devices. Many patients enjoy results for 10–20 years or longer, but longevity can vary based on implant type, the patient’s anatomy, aging changes, and factors such as weight fluctuations or pregnancy after surgery.Regular checkups help monitor implant integrity and provide early detection of any concerns. “Aging affects all tissues over time,” Dr. Farkas explains. “We educate patients so they understand when future maintenance or revision procedures might be appropriate.”Ultimately, Dr. Farkas says, women considering breast augmentation should never be hesitant to ask questions and should always do thorough research when looking for an experienced, extensively qualified plastic surgeon to perform the procedure. He also emphasizes the importance of breast augmentation patients feeling comfortable with their prospective surgeon’s approach and communication style, and they should always be confident that their concerns are being thoroughly addressed. “Every patient deserves a surgical plan that reflects their goals, anatomy, and lifestyle,” Dr. Farkas explains. “By answering key questions and thoroughly describing the potential benefits, risks, and treatment process, we hope to make the process more accessible, transparent, and empowering.”Medical Reference:(1) ASPS Plastic Surgery Statistics Report 2024About Jordan P. Farkas, MDDr. Jordan P. Farkas is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and serves as the head of Farkas Plastic Surgery & MedSpa in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. He is an active member of several professional organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), The Aesthetic Society, and the New Jersey Doctor-Patient Alliance. Dr. Jordan P. Farkas is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and serves as the head of Farkas Plastic Surgery & MedSpa in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. He is an active member of several professional organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), The Aesthetic Society, and the New Jersey Doctor-Patient Alliance. Dr. Farkas is experienced with a broad range of surgical procedures for breast enhancement, body contouring, and facial rejuvenation, as well as an array of non-surgical cosmetic enhancement options.

