AACD-Accredited Auckland Cosmetic Dentist Delves Into Smile Makeover Treatment Process

Dr. Clarence Tam, an acclaimed cosmetic dentist based in Auckland and accredited by the AACD, outlines what patients can expect from a Smile Makeover.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Smile Makeover is performed with the goal of helping patients achieve a bright, healthy, fully functioning smile through a customized and streamlined series of cosmetic/restorative treatments. As a combination dental plan, a Smile Makeover is a highly personalized journey that requires advanced planning, aesthetic expertise, and modern dental technology. While the details of each person’s Smile Makeover plan vary, Dr. Clarence Tam — a leading cosmetic dentist in Auckland and founder of Tam Dental Group — discusses what individuals can generally expect from the process of undergoing a Smile Makeover.As a dental plan designed to restore health, beauty, and a fully functioning bite, a Smile Makeover prioritizes long-lasting oral wellness just as much as cosmetic improvements. The process begins with a comprehensive consultation, where a patient’s dental team utilizes tools like digital impressions and 3D smile imaging to evaluate oral health, discuss concerns, and explore what each person hopes to accomplish. A key component of this stage is the use of Digital Smile Design (DSD), which refers to state-of-the-art dental software that allows dentists to create a virtual “preview” of potential treatment results. This helps patients make informed decisions and ensures the final outcome supports facial harmony, natural proportions, and individual preferences. In general, the planning phase can take one to two weeks.After a customized Smile Makeover plan is confirmed, treatment begins. Most Smile Makeovers start with foundational steps, such as professional teeth cleaning, fillings, gum disease treatment, or teeth whitening. These pre-requisite treatments help establish a healthy, uniform baseline for a patient’s new smile. For those receiving porcelain veneers or composite bonding, these conservative cosmetic treatments usually take between one and two appointments. In contrast, orthodontic options like SureSmilecan lengthen the overall timeline significantly, as aligner therapy may span several months to more than one year. More minor cosmetic enhancements, such as achieving a more proportionate gumline with laser gum recontouring or whiter, more youthful teeth with in-office whitening, are often completed in a single visit.Ultimately, the duration of a Smile Makeover can range from as little as two to four weeks in simpler cases to several months when multiple, more complex procedures are combined. Throughout the entire process, a patient’s dental team coordinates each phase to ensure every component of one’s new smile is cohesive, durable, and supportive of long-term oral health. Dr. Tam emphasizes that selecting an office equipped with a multispecialty dental team can help patients achieve the best possible outcomes.About Clarence Tam, HBSc, DDS, AAACD, FIADFEDr. Clarence Tam is the lead clinician at Tam Dental Group, an Auckland-based dental practice offering advanced cosmetic, restorative, and family dental treatments. In addition to her distinction as the only dentist in New Zealand to earn accreditation from the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), Dr. Tam is also a member of the Bio-Emulation™ Group — an international collective of dentists, researchers, and educators committed to nature-based, science-driven techniques in dentistry. Dr. Tam has also completed advanced post-graduate training at the renowned Kois Center and maintains Fellowship status with the International Academy for DentoFacial Esthetics. Dr. Tam serves in many leadership roles, including her positions as the previous Chairperson and Director of the New Zealand Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, as an Honorary Assistant Professor in Restorative Dental Sciences at Hong Kong University, and as a member of the Advisory Board for Dental Asia. Dr. Tam is available for interview upon request.To learn more, please visit www.clarencetam.co.nz or www.facebook.com/DrClarenceTam To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.clarencetam.co.nz/aacd-accredited-auckland-cosmetic-dentist-delves-into-smile-makeover-treatment-process/ ###Tam Dental GroupUpstairs, 18 Morrow StreetNewmarket, Auckland 1023(09) 524 83992A Fleet StreetDevonport, Auckland 0624(09) 445 4574Rosemont Media

